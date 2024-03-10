If you’re a parent of a young child in 2024, there’s a very good chance that you are deeply familiar with the Australian children’s cartoon “Bluey.”

The popularity of the show simply can’t be understated.

Part of that popularity is the way in which “Bluey” creates demand with its staggered release schedule (i.e. Americans will hear about how fun the new batch of “Bluey” episodes from their Australian counterparts for some time).

That staggered schedule is set to get a shakeup, according to the show itself.

On April 7, “Bluey” will debut its first episode slated for a global rollout.

The April 7 episode “Ghostbasket” will apparently set up the first special in “Bluey” history.







“The 28 minute extended Bluey episode, ‘The Sign’, will premiere globally on Sunday, 14th April on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) and on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior,” the official website for “Bluey” states.

The site adds: “‘The Sign’ is the longest episode ever of the global hit TV show, with a run time of 28 minutes.”

(The episodes usually run about nine minutes apiece.)

The show, which focuses on the exploits of a family in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic speaking dogs, has attained wild levels of popularity for a simple reason: It’s just a fun show.

There’s no hidden agenda or shoehorned “diversity” (though the many different dog breeds are rather well-represented) or any real subliminal messaging.

(If anything, the show tried to include worthwhile messaging about Jesus and bodily health, but whiny critics stopped that from happening.)

It’s a straightforward show about Bluey, her little sister Bingo, and their parents Bandit and Chilli going about their daily misadventures and learning little life lessons along the way.

The innocence and simplicity of “Bluey” is a breath of fresh air amid a sea of general garbage aimed at children these days.

Well, not total innocence.

The New York Times has an issue with how attentive and fulfilling of a father Bandit is — but that nonsensical drivel is really about as bad as “Bluey” criticism gets.

The rest of the show is just generally well-done.

It’s crisply animated, the colors pop, the voice actors nail their respective characters, and the episodes clock in at a highly digestible runtimes.

For parents with children who love “Bluey” — and fans of the show in general — April can’t come soon enough.

