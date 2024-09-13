Share
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, on June 25.
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are assembled at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, on June 25. (Jennifer Buchanan - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Boeing Workers Begin Massive Strike, Production of 737 Max Halted

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2024 at 10:15am
Boeing workers in Washington state and Oregon went on strike Friday, bringing construction of Boeing’s 737 Max planes to a halt.

Boeing’s stock prices — already battered by a chain of events that began when the door to a Boeing jet blew off in midair — dropped 2.3 percent on Friday, according to Reuters.

The strike is the company’s first since 2008.

Pay was a top issue in the talks. Boeing offered workers a 25 percent pay hike over four years; workers wanted 40 percent.

About 30,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers are now staffing picket lines after 96 percent of those voting on the contract voted for the strike.

“This is about fighting for our future,” said Jon Holden, lead negotiator for the union.

Holden said the union was ready to go back to the table. Boeing offered a similar sentiment.

“The message was clear that the tentative agreement we reached with IAM leadership was not acceptable to the members. We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our employees and the union,” the company said.

New Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg had urged workers to accept the contract on the grounds that a strike could further damage the company, according to CNBC.

Reuters reported that if workers strike for very long, the company would add to its roughly $60 billion in debt.

According to The New York Times, citing an estimate from Cai von Rumohr, a research analyst at TD Cowen, if this strike lasts as long as 2008’s 50-day walkout, it would cost Boeing at least $3 billion.

Even before the strike, production of the 737 Max was behind schedule at the Renton, Washington, factory where they are made.

The slowdown is linked to quality improvements the company has needed to make after the January incident where a 737 Max lost a panel in midair.

On Friday, Boeing CFO Brian West said the strike will “jeopardize” Boeing’s recovery if it lasts very long, according to CNBC.

West did not discuss whether the strike could impact plans to produce 38 planes per month by the end of the year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




