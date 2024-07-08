Boeing Avoids Criminal Trial Over 737 Max Crashes After Striking Deal with Biden DOJ

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge related to two 737 Max jetliner crashes that killed 346 people in exchange for escaping criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice.

In a court filing Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the DOJ said the airplane manufacturer will plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by lying to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Justice Department has accused Boeing of misleading regulators about a flight-control system that was implicated in an October 2018 Max jetliner crash in Indonesia and a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia.

Under the deal, the aerospace giant agreed to invest at least $455 million to beef up its compliance and safety programs and pay a $243.6 million fine, according to The Associated Press.

That’s on top of a $243.6 million fine the company paid in a 2021 settlement.

Boeing also will be subject to probation for at least three years under the oversight of an independent compliance monitor.

“This deal follows an earlier agreement between the DOJ and Boeing in 2021, when the company promised to make safety changes after the two overseas Max crashes,” the AP report said.

“But prosecutors say Boeing did not hold up its end of the deal. In May, the federal government said Boeing ‘breached its obligations’ under the agreement ‘by failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws.'”

The plea deal covers only the corporation and not any current or former Boeing officials.

Do you trust Boeing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Under the agreement, the court will determine how much restitution should be paid to the families of the deceased.

However, in a separate filing Sunday, attorneys for the families said they will ask the judge to reject the deal because it “unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive and fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths of 346 persons.”

Many on social media slammed the plea deal, saying it fails to hold Boeing accountable for its actions.

Just like big pharma no one goes to jail — Jerry Stizzy (@J_Stizzy1124) July 8, 2024

Just like Epstein clients, this will also go unpunished…. — Bhargav (@Bhargav31689701) July 8, 2024

Wrist, meet slap. — Chris P. Bacon (@davidnespanol) July 8, 2024

In 2021, Boeing entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ in exchange for agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion broken down into the following:

• A criminal penalty of $243.6 million.

• Compensation of $1.77 billion to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers.

• Establishment of a $500 million crash-victim fund for the families of the 346 passengers who died on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.