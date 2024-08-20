Bomb Threats at the DNC? Alarming Allegations Surround Democrats' Convention as Situation Heats Up

Chicago police are investigating bomb threats Tuesday involving at least four hotels near the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Just before noon local time, officers and police K9s began searching the Nobu Hotel Chicago, which is about 1.5 miles from the convention site, local Fox affiliate WFLD-TV reported.

“The threat, which was emailed to the Fox 32 Newsroom, said pipe bombs were placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District,” the news outlet further noted.

The threat mentioned the Democratic convention.

WFLD correspondent Paris Schutz reported from in front of the Nobu Hotel that there was a significant police presence on scene.

BREAKING ALERT 🚨

DNC CONVENTION 💣

BOMB THREATS CALLED INTO 4 CHICAGO HOTELS USED BY THE DNC‼️ At least four Chicago hotels were the subject of a bomb threat Tuesday on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, according to a report. Police responded with K9 dogs… pic.twitter.com/Roxf2WbxP1 — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) August 20, 2024

The reporter spoke with a police officer who told him nothing suspicious had been found yet.

Police don’t know if it’s a hoax or real.

Will Kamala Harris lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Schutz said the email threat his station received referenced the “genocidal apartheid regime in Israel.”

“We placed bombs in your hotel. F*** you and all the DNC bastards who understand what they are going through,” the email added, in an apparent reference to Palestinians.

Police told Schutz they expect pro-Palestinian protests to be bigger and perhaps more unruly Tuesday than on the first day of the convention. Protesters want to “shut the city down.”

Chicago police responded to a bomb threat against hotels emailed to media organizations anonymously on Tuesday. The email referenced the war in Gaza and threatened four downtown hotels, including the St. Regis.https://t.co/AgG51WBbTU — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 20, 2024

The Chicago Tribune reported that two people were charged Tuesday after breaching the security fence that surrounds the United Center the opening day of the convention.

A 31-year-old Chicago man faces a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer and an 35-year-old Chicago woman was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Several others were arrested in relation to the breach, but not charged, the Tribune noted.

“The first major protest of the DNC week Monday featured energetic speeches and chanting, but the group of several thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained mostly peaceful,” according to the news outlet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.