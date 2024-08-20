Share
Bomb Threats at the DNC? Alarming Allegations Surround Democrats' Convention as Situation Heats Up

 By Randy DeSoto  August 20, 2024 at 1:11pm
Chicago police are investigating bomb threats Tuesday involving at least four hotels near the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Just before noon local time, officers and police K9s began searching the Nobu Hotel Chicago, which is about 1.5 miles from the convention site, local Fox affiliate WFLD-TV reported.

“The threat, which was emailed to the Fox 32 Newsroom, said pipe bombs were placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District,” the news outlet further noted.

The threat mentioned the Democratic convention.

WFLD correspondent Paris Schutz reported from in front of the Nobu Hotel that there was a significant police presence on scene.

The reporter spoke with a police officer who told him nothing suspicious had been found yet.

Police don’t know if it’s a hoax or real.

Will Kamala Harris lose?

Schutz said the email threat his station received referenced the “genocidal apartheid regime in Israel.”

“We placed bombs in your hotel. F*** you and all the DNC bastards who understand what they are going through,” the email added, in an apparent reference to Palestinians.

Police told Schutz they expect pro-Palestinian protests to be bigger and perhaps more unruly Tuesday than on the first day of the convention. Protesters want to “shut the city down.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that two people were charged Tuesday after breaching the security fence that surrounds the United Center the opening day of the convention.

A 31-year-old Chicago man faces a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer and an 35-year-old Chicago woman was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Several others were arrested in relation to the breach, but not charged, the Tribune noted.

“The first major protest of the DNC week Monday featured energetic speeches and chanting, but the group of several thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators remained mostly peaceful,” according to the news outlet.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
