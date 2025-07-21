Border Agent Ambushed by Armed Illegal Alien in NYC: DHS

New York City police are hunting for an illegal immigrant who shot an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer early Saturday in a New York City park.

The 42-year-old agent, whose name was not released, was shot in Fort Washington Park just before midnight and was listed in stable condition, according to WPIX-TV.

Suspect Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic. RE ENTERED and RELEASED under Biden— on April 4, 2023 the United States Border Patrol apprehended him at/near San Luis, AZ. https://t.co/R244xG3gK9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 20, 2025

“Suspect Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic. RE ENTERED and RELEASED under Biden— on April 4, 2023 the United States Border Patrol apprehended him at/near San Luis, AZ,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

“Our CBP Officer in NYC showed extraordinary courage last night – shot in the face by an illegal alien & still fought back to help bring his attacker into custody. This violent criminal never should’ve been on our streets. This is exactly why we fight every day to secure this nation. We’re praying for the officer & his family,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott posted on X.

According to the New York Post, the suspect has a lengthy criminal history since crossing into the United states illegally in 2023, when he remained in the country even after an immigration judge issued a removal order.

Our CBP Officer in NYC showed extraordinary courage last night – shot in the face by an illegal alien & still fought back to help bring his attacker into custody. This violent criminal never should’ve been on our streets. This is exactly why we fight every day to secure this… https://t.co/kKonCr7Aox — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 20, 2025



A warrant for Nunez was issued in February by the Leominster Police Department in Massachusetts after an armed robbery there, according to Newsweek.

The New York Post said his four arrests in New York City included one in August 2024 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman and another for threatening to use a machete to kill another illegal immigrant. In November he was arrested for violating an order of protection. A warrant for his arrest was also issued in January.

The agent who was attacked returned fire and wounded the suspect three times. The New York Post reported, Nunez was detained after he sought treatment at a hospital for his wounds.

The agent and a woman were sitting on a rock at the park when two men ambushed them. After a brief struggle, the agent was shot in the face and left forearm.

Mayor Eric Adams bemoaned the incident.

“Our goal is to get dangerous people off the streets. And we have done that with our federal partners. You know of the number of dangerous gang take downs we’ve participated in. Whatever we need to do in our federal laws to ensure that dangerous people are not on our streets, federal authorities need to do that,” he said.

“We’re not allowed to coordinate with deportation, civil deportation only. But we have used the tools with our task force and our federal partners to remove dangerous people off the streets. I have communicated with our borders czar, and he is in route to visit our officer,” he said.

President Donald Trump shared his outrage in a Truth Social post.

“Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED,” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.20.25 03:31 PM EST pic.twitter.com/jPN3bKIX7Z — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 20, 2025

“The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!”

