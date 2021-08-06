Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple MS-13 Members and a Convicted Child Rapist

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents made multiple arrests this week — including two MS-13 gang members and a convicted child rapist.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday said, “McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a Honduran national shortly after illegally entering the United States in McAllen, Texas.”

It added, “The man was transported to a Border Patrol facility for processing. During processing, agents discovered his affiliation with the MS-13 gang.”

The same day, agents apprehended another MS-13 gang member with a prior criminal record.

A third arrest on Wednesday night near Madero included a man later identified as Crisitan Flamenco from El Salvador. Flamenco had been “previously arrested by the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Office in Los Angeles, California, for forcible oral copulation with a minor under 14 years old. The subject was convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ incarceration,” the release said.

The notable arrests were in addition to agents stopping three human smuggling operations this week resulting in the arrests of 45 illegal immigrants as the Biden administration’s border crisis continues to escalate.

The first of three events reported by the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol included a Roma, Texas, home suspected as a stash house.

“Agents approached the location and observed several subjects lying on the floor through an open window. Approximately fifteen subjects ran out the back door and absconded into the nearby brush,” the Border Patrol said in the release.

“Upon entry, agents discovered 17 subjects within the home. The subjects were determined to be migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia. No caretaker was identified,” it added.

A second arrest on Wednesday involved four people who attempted to illegally enter the country at the Brownsville Border Patrol Station.

“The sedan sped off from the location and shortly afterwards struck a light pole. The vehicle’s occupants exited the sedan and ran into the nearby neighborhood,” the release said.

“Agents arrived at the scene and apprehended a Mexican national. The man was offered medical attention, but he declined treatment. The driver and remaining passengers were not located,” it added.

Another stash house in north Edinburgh, Texas, was discovered on Thursday. Officers “observed a subject running away from the adjacent property and into the nearby brush. Law enforcement authorities approached the location from where the subject fled and discovered 27 harbored migrants,” the release said.

“The migrants are from Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic,” it said.

The reports emerged as the nation’s border crisis continued to worsen.

On Sunday, a video showed a massive group of illegal immigrants being held for processing outdoors under a bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border as the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas continues to experience a surge of people crossing the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted, “This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people.”

He added, “We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby.”

UPDATE: Apparently I drastically undercounted the amount of migrants under this bridge on Sunday. Some Border Patrol agents reached out and told me it was well over 4,000 migrants. Just talked face to face w/ an agent who was there that day. He told me it was 5,000. @FoxNews https://t.co/gRMj0o9KjV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 5, 2021

In an update Thursday, Melugin said, “Apparently I drastically undercounted the amount of migrants under this bridge on Sunday. Some Border Patrol agents reached out and told me it was well over 4,000 migrants. Just talked face to face w/ an agent who was there that day. He told me it was 5,000.”

