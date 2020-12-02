Login
Border Patrol Comes to the Rescue of Women and Children Abandoned by Smugglers in Arizona Desert

This stock image shows a fence in the desert.chris_williams / Getty ImagesThis stock image shows a fence in the desert. (chris_williams / Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published December 2, 2020 at 10:44am
Border Patrol agents rescued 25 people attempting to illegally enter the United States in 10 separate incidents over Thanksgiving weekend in southern Arizona, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

Tucson authorities responded to several emergency calls from mothers who were abandoned in mountainous desert regions by human smugglers, CBP announced in a news release.

Agents reportedly found the lost women and children hungry and suffering from exposure to the elements.

“The women and their children were lost, hungry and suffering from exposure to the cold,” CBP said.

There is an increased risk of dehydration and hypothermia during the desert’s winter season, according to CBP.

Several illegal immigrants were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, in some cases by air.

Kaylee Greenlee
