Border Patrol agents rescued 25 people attempting to illegally enter the United States in 10 separate incidents over Thanksgiving weekend in southern Arizona, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

Tucson authorities responded to several emergency calls from mothers who were abandoned in mountainous desert regions by human smugglers, CBP announced in a news release.

Agents reportedly found the lost women and children hungry and suffering from exposure to the elements.

“The women and their children were lost, hungry and suffering from exposure to the cold,” CBP said.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents rescued 25 people abandoned by smugglers. Some in temperatures below freezing. Who did they call when all hope was lost? Not the smugglers, not the NGOs…911 and the Border Patrol. Why…because they show up!

There is an increased risk of dehydration and hypothermia during the desert’s winter season, according to CBP.

Several illegal immigrants were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, in some cases by air.

