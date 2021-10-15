Share
Fresno County social worker Lorraine Ramirez discusses the foster youth situation in Fresno, California, with Fresno County official Jean Rousseau on Thursday.
Fresno County social worker Lorraine Ramirez discusses the foster youth situation in Fresno, California, with Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau on Thursday.

Bottles of Urine: California's Child Welfare System Is a Nightmare for Innocent Children

 By The Associated Press  October 15, 2021 at 1:33pm
A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them.

Fresno County official Jean Rousseau apologized Thursday to the children forced to stay at the office building that is the main hub for Fresno County’s Child Protective Services and to the workers who oversee them, The Fresno Bee reported Friday.

The news organization first reported on the conditions on Wednesday.

“When I saw the conditions in the office, when I saw the mats being used as beds, I said, ‘This is unacceptable.’ I should have known earlier, and we’re going to rectify it immediately,” Rousseau said.

Social workers told the Bee that the county’s child welfare system is understaffed and overwhelmed and there is a lack of housing for children who have been removed from their homes for their own safety. As a result, some children are forced to stay at the offices of Child Protective Services until foster homes can be found for them.

The Bee described children sleeping on conference tables or on yoga mats on the floor in rooms with lights that do not turn off.

They share a single bathroom, cannot shower and use water bottles to relieve themselves, the news outlet reported.

Lorraine Ramirez, a veteran social worker with the Fresno County Department of Social Services, told the Bee that children stay in the building for a few hours to several weeks.

Some days, there are no children in the building and on other days there can be a dozen, she said. They vary in age and in their medical needs.

“The conditions that the kids are staying in is not tolerable, it’s inhumane,” Ramirez said.

Rousseau said he toured the office on Wednesday and on Thursday staffers were sent to buy cots and inflatable mattresses.

He said that starting this weekend, children will be housed at a different building on a former medical center campus until they can be housed in a new location that should be finished in a month.

Housing children at the former medical center campus is “against the law” because it is not licensed by the state, Rousseau said.

“But we have no choice. We have no place to take these young folks,” he said.

Conversation