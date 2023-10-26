Freshly minted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is “known for quoting Scripture and serving as a guidepost on constitutional issues,” according to The Washington Times. Bravo. Mr. Speaker. It’s about time.

The Louisiana Republican wasted no time in setting the stage for his tenure as speaker. In his first speech to the full House on Wednesday, he was quick to cite the Bible as the foundation of leadership.

“I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this, Johnson said. “I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority.”







In other words, God is in charge, not man.

Johnson might have been referring to Romans 13:1: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”

Conservative activist Greg Price summed up Johnson’s opening in a post on X: “You don’t see too many politicians these days that talk about faith like this.”

Speaker Johnson: “I believe that scripture and the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raised up each of you and God has allowed us to be brought here to this specific moment in time.” You don’t see too many politicians these days that talk about faith like this. pic.twitter.com/97MTrCMAeJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2023

Price is right. Too many politicians — left and right — routinely tip their hats to God solely for political purposes.

It’s too early to tell for sure, but somehow Johnson seems like the real deal for Christian conservatives everywhere.

As Politico noted, he has opposed gay marriage and abortion and supported student-led prayer in public schools. He led a hearing on the harmful effects of “gender-affirming care” on children.

Johnson is upfront and matter-of-fact about his convictions. He doesn’t couch his beliefs with swampy smooth talk like many — even most — politicians. He appears to be a true conservative and an authentic Christian.

His faith will be tested by the Democrats. Let’s pray that he’s up to the task.

Former GOP congressional candidate Christian Collins noted on X, “Our new Speaker understands the important role of faith in our daily lives.”

When was the last time you saw a prominent elected official talk about God like this? Our new Speaker understands the important role of faith in our daily lives I’d say Republicans picked a good one.

pic.twitter.com/5UaAW8gWTX — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 25, 2023

Keep the faith Mike Johnson. Keep the faith.

A lot of Republicans were ready to tar and feather Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for engineering the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It was Gaetz who was responsible for the chaos that ensued in the speaker-less house over the next three weeks.

In 2021, Ilya Prigogine won the Nobel Prize in physics for demonstrating that “the world isn’t always as chaotic as we think,” as reported by Norwegian SciTech News.

Considering that a virtually unknown, God-fearing constitutional conservative was elected by a unified Republican conference as the 56th speaker of the House, how do you like Gaetz’s move now?

Esther 4:14 reads, in part, “And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

Mike Johnson is sorely needed for such a time as this.

Maybe, just maybe, the new speaker can create, with God’s blessing, a little order out of all the chaos stirred up by the radical left.

