Breaking: 24/7 Revival Comes to an End at University After 13 Days and 50K People Flock to Town

A revival that erupted on Feb. 8 at Asbury University and swamped the small Kentucky town where the college is located has come to an end.

Since the revival began after an evening chapel service, an estimated 50,000 people have flocked to Wilmore, Kentucky, which has a total population of 6,000.

“We had authorities that had to redirect traffic away from Wilmore. Our town’s institutions and our town’s infrastructure is just not in a place to absorb the influx of the blessed guests that we have had,” Asbury University President Kevin Brown said, according to ReligionNews.

The college is now trying to find locations off campus where prayer services can continue. Those locations had not been announced as of Tuesday.

“This is unprecedented for our university,” Asbury’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Communications Mark Whitworth said.

“It is obvious that God’s hand is on this; we’ve seen that in just how He’s met our needs spiritually and even logistically,” he said, citing support from police agencies in neighboring towns.

Asbury Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing Jennifer McChord said that the end of the mammoth services is not the end of what has begun at Asbury these past two weeks.

“I believe that this will absolutely grow, and I believe where it will grow from is our college students and our high school-age students. That generation is truly leading this. I believe God has something super special for Generation Z, and I believe he’s moving them into a place to be leaders,” she said.

“Jesus calls us to go out, so now that we have come in and received amazing filling up, it’s truly time to go out and share the Gospel, and carry the light and fire into our local communities, our local homes, our local churches, schools and workplaces,” she said.

On this Sunday, I am so proud to announce that the Asbury revival has spreaded to over 20 different college campus. This is such a beautiful scene. God is strong and powerful🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/37WdAU2DzG — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 19, 2023

The college announced that on Tuesday and Wednesday, evening services in its Hughes Auditorium will be open only to people between the ages of 16 to 25. On Thursday, a service marking the National Collegiate Day of Prayer, will be held, with attendance limited to those under 25. However, there will be live streams of the events for anyone who wishes to attend virtually.

In a statement, Brown said the college was “tremendously thankful for the men and women who have worked so hard and diligently to create space for this special move of God. Hosting such a significant moment comes with a cost — and the goodwill and humility of our community has been inspiring,” according to Fox News.

“Finally, we cannot fully express the profound gratitude we have for stewarding this outpouring in the life of our school and beyond. Ultimately, we pray that our efforts in these days point to our Savior.”

Hearts on fire for God at Asbury University in Kentucky! Revival that has been going on for about a week . Other colleges are following in their footsteps with love and joyful praise! ❤️🙏#SoliDeoGloria pic.twitter.com/wh3pqH2SVf — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) February 15, 2023

#asburyrevival UPDATE In a small Kentucky town with a population of 6,000 more than 20,000+ people have converged this weekend. 😮 Without any famous musician, preacher, celebrity or politician to draw them…only Jesus. This is a genuine move of God.pic.twitter.com/22pPEF9oWB — Matt Brown (@evangelistmatt) February 20, 2023

Jacob Coyne — a preacher and founder of the mental health organization Stay Here — told The Western Journal what he experienced at Asbury was profound.

As he entered Hughes Auditorium, he said, “Right away it just felt like … any burdens that I was carrying just got lifted right off and I just cried. It reminded me of the simple times when I was 16 and I had just given my life to Jesus.”

“I just wanted to know Jesus,” Coyne continued. “There is just no other agenda but to just give Jesus an offering of worship and to encounter Jesus and get your heart right with God if you’ve gone astray. So it was beautiful.”

