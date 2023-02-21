Parler Share
News

Town Swamped: Revival Crowd Now 3x City's Own Population as Tens of Thousands Journey to Experience God

 By Randy DeSoto  February 21, 2023 at 5:43am
Parler Share

Asbury University announced Friday that the nonstop revival service that has been taking place on its Kentucky campus would be shutting down and moving to an off-campus location by the end of the week.

The town of Wilmore where Asbury is located — in east-central Kentucky outside Lexington — was flooded with over 20,000 visitors over the weekend, by some reports.

The entire population of Wilmore is about 6,000, and Asbury’s student body is about 1,600 total.

Greg Gordon, founder of the religion website SermonIndex.net, tweeted a photo from Saturday night of people standing in a long line outside of Hughes Auditorium on campus where the revival is taking place.

Trending:
Terrifying Discovery Made Near Pennsylvania Train Tracks

On Sunday, the school wrote on its website, “Earlier this afternoon, the university in consultation with local law enforcement and city administration notified incoming visitors that parking and seating had exceeded capacity.”

No more visitors were allowed into the town, but the school said it would live stream portions of the event, as CBN News reported.

Asbury also released a schedule saying, “Beginning Tuesday, February 21, services available to the public will be held at another location in the central Kentucky area. Asbury will host evening services for college-age and high school students (16–25) through Thursday, February 23.”

Starting Friday, the school will no longer be hosting services open to the public and encouraged those who attended the outpouring, which began Feb. 8, to “go out” into the world and share what they’ve experienced.

Jacob Coyne — a preacher and founder of the mental health organization Stay Here — told The Western Journal what he experienced at Asbury was profound.

As he entered Hughes Auditorium, he said, “Right away it just felt like … any burdens that I was carrying just got lifted right off and I just cried. It reminded me of the simple times when I was 16 and I had just given my life to Jesus.”

Do you think this is the beginning of a nationwide Christian revival?

“I just wanted to know Jesus,” Coyne continued. “There is just no other agenda but to just give Jesus an offering of worship and to encounter Jesus and get your heart right with God if you’ve gone astray. So it was beautiful.”

He recounted that it felt like the Holy Spirit was just moving through the room as in the book of Genesis, when the Spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the dark and formless waters. The Bible records that God then spoke, “Let there be light.”

“And I really felt like that’s, if you’re walking in with chaos inside your soul, the Holy Spirit is just brooding over you. He’s just hovering over, and the Word of the Lord comes to you and brings light to where there’s darkness. It felt like you’re just walking into the holy of holies because there is so much space for Jesus to move,” Coyne said.

Related:
Carlson: Asbury Revival 'Amazing,' People Turning to Spiritual Life to Counter Evil in the World

“So it felt like Jesus was just walking through the room, touching people, one by one. You didn’t need someone to lay hands on you or call you out or you didn’t need an altar.”

CBN News reported on Friday that spiritual awakenings are breaking out on other college campuses in Ohio, Tennessee and Alabama.

On the website of Asbury University, which was founded in 1890, the school chronicles revivals that have broken out on campus periodically over the years, starting in 1905 and most recently in 2006, when there were four days of continuous worship.

In February 1970, in the midst of the Jesus Movement in the U.S., classes were canceled for a week as a revival went on for 144 hours, so this most recent outpouring more than doubled that total.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Town Swamped: Revival Crowd Now 3x City's Own Population as Tens of Thousands Journey to Experience God
Spontaneous Revival Now Going for 10 Days Straight as People Travel Thousands of Miles to Join
Kari Lake Making Good on Her Promise to Take Challenge to the Supreme Court - Here's Why It's the Right Move
Carlson: Asbury Revival 'Amazing,' People Turning to Spiritual Life to Counter Evil in the World
Fox Scores Major Win on Super Bowl Night - Third Most-Watched TV Program of All-Time
See more...

Conversation