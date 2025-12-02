Share
BREAKING: Afghan Refugee Accused of Shooting 2 National Guard Troops in Washington Charged with Murder

 By Johnathan Jones  December 2, 2025 at 12:37pm
The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House last week is now facing a murder charge, according to newly filed court documents.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot Wednesday afternoon while patrolling the area.

Both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

President Donald Trump announced the next day that Beckstrom had died.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the alleged gunman, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been charged with murder, assault, and firearms offenses.

Lakanwal is an Afghan refugee who previously worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War.

He entered the country in 2021 alongside thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals after the Biden administration’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from the country.

According to the Post, the charges were filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office.

Last week, the Director of the Army National Guard released a statement honoring Beckstrom’s service.

“Sarah served with the West Virginia National Guard’s 863rd Military Police Company,” the statement said.

The director added that Beckstrom enlisted in June 2023 and “answered every call with professionalism and quiet resolve.”

Her service in Washington, the statement noted, “reflects the very best of our force.”

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones and her unit during this difficult time,” the director said.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




