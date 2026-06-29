Erika Kirk and Charlie's Parents Set to Attend Pivotal Tyler Robinson Hearing

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, and his parents, Kathryn and Robert, are set to attend a preliminary hearing next week in Utah for the trial of accused assassin Tyler Robinson.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Monday that it’s “expected to be a raw, difficult moment for the family,” as online videos and images of Kirk’s final moments are likely to be shown.

The source added that family members will be warned and given a chance to leave the courtroom if they so choose.

The hearing will reportedly take an entire week to complete, and will see prosecutors call witnesses to establish probable cause so the case can move forward.

The outlet noted that this would be the first major hearing the Kirk family has attended since Robinson’s arrest for aggravated murder.

There is a possibility that the hearing could be delayed, however, as the Utah Supreme Court grapples with a defense appeal to ban cameras from the proceedings.

The Associated Press reported back in May that District Judge Tony Graf said video footage of a defendant could be used to vilify them, but held that “the public’s right of access to court proceedings” outweighed those concerns.

A final decision from the state’s high court is expected sometime this week.

The 31-year-old Kirk, who was a father of two and founder of Turning Point USA, was horrifically shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University back in September.

Since then, Robinson’s trial has been closely monitored by the media and has exposed deep political divisions throughout the country.

Robinson, 22, has not yet entered a plea.

On Friday, Judge Graf also shut down an attempt by the defense to bar the prosecution from seeking the death penalty.

Utah County prosecutor Christopher Ballard was found to have violated a pre-trial publicity gag order by commenting on the case to TMZ.

Ballard highlighted a report regarding ballistics evidence, saying that even if the fragments don’t match up with Robinson’s rifle, there is still enough proof to convict him.

The defense, in turn, argued that Ballard’s statements could sway potential jurors and asked for the death penalty to be taken off the table.

Judge Graf held Ballard in contempt, but said it would be “grossly disproportionate” of him to grant the defense’s request.

Instead, the state will have to pay fees for violating the gag order, according to Fox News.

BIG WIN for the prosecution in the Charlie Kirk assassin case. Defense push to remove the death penalty? DENIED. Judge called it “grossly disproportionate.” DEATH PENALTY STAYS ON THE TABLE! Case moves forward full steam. No pulling him off. Tyler Robinson will face the… pic.twitter.com/uwOQdHQ8Xu — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 26, 2026

In April, the contents of a handwritten note from Robinson to his self-proclaimed transgender boyfriend and roommate, Lance Twiggs, were made public.

The note detailed Robinson’s “mission” to “take out Charlie Kirk.”

“If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry,” the letter read. “I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

Robinson added, “I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler.”

In addition, text messages between Robinson and Twiggs were read out loud during a September press conference, in which Robinson allegedly explained his actions.

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON, on why he took out Charlie Kirk, speaking to transgender boyfriend: “I had enough of his HATRED. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” pic.twitter.com/CSbetzpmII — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

“You weren’t the one who did it right????” Twiggs allegedly asked. “I am, I’m sorry,” Robinson allegedly replied, according to court filings.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence,” Robinson allegedly added. “Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

Twiggs was given “limited immunity” in June by the prosecution in exchange for his testimony and cooperation.

Robinson is also facing lesser charges that include felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He remains innocent until proven guilty.

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