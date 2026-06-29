Devastating: 3 Firefighters Die Battling Massive Colorado-Utah Wildfire

Three firefighters for the federal government have died battling massive wildfires raging along the border of Utah and Colorado.

Two other firefighters were seriously injured, according to KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time,” the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said in a statement. “Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Four fires are active in the region – the Knowles and Gore fires on the Colorado side of the border and the Jones and Snyder fires on the Utah side.

The fatalities occurred Saturday in Mesa County, Colorado, according to KUTV.

We are saddened to share the identities of the three firefighters we lost responding to the Knowles Fire in western Colorado on Saturday. The firefighters were assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and were engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire when the incident… pic.twitter.com/pFUVwPhXHL — U.S. Wildland Fire Service (@USWFS) June 29, 2026

The dead were identified as:

Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, of the U.S. Forest Service; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona, of the U.S. Forest Service; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama, of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

All told, the fires have burned about 28,000 acres.

Look at all those smoke plumes…today is the 3rd day in a row of *extremely critical* fire conditions in the Four Corners Region. Sadly three firefighters were killed and two others injured Saturday while battling the #SnyderFire on the Utah-Colorado border. pic.twitter.com/YHqvyuUEka — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) June 29, 2026

KUTV quoted a U.S. Forest Service employee as noting, “Fire is the only natural disaster we ask men and women to stand in front of and stop.”

“While we are often successful, sometimes the power of fire overtakes us, despite our best efforts and safest decision making. As we see so much criticism online about how we do our jobs, please remember our ultimate goal is to get every firefighter home safely,” the Forest Service employee said. “To our fallen comrades, we’ll take it from here.”

All of southwestern Colorado is in a state of severe to extreme drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported last week.

Periods of smoky conditions can be expected across the Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies over the coming days. Smoke plumes from the raging wildfires in the Four Corners Region will be transported north and east, riding over the developing heat ridge to the east. pic.twitter.com/i4PDUX0Xh1 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) June 28, 2026

“Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will spread uncontrollably and could be very destructive,” a weather service warning said.

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