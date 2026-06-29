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Smoke fills a mountain sky in a file photo from a 2012 wildfire in Colorado.
A file photo from a 2012 wildfire in Colorado. Three federal firefighters were killed over the weekend battling a blaze in Mesa County, Colorado, as wildfires rage along the Colorado-Utah border. (Marc Piscotty / Getty Images)

Devastating: 3 Firefighters Die Battling Massive Colorado-Utah Wildfire

 By Jack Davis  June 29, 2026 at 12:42pm
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Three firefighters for the federal government have died battling massive wildfires raging along the border of Utah and Colorado.

Two other firefighters were seriously injured, according to KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time,” the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said in a statement. “Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Four fires are active in the region – the Knowles and Gore fires on the Colorado side of the border and the Jones and Snyder fires on the Utah side.

The fatalities occurred Saturday in Mesa County, Colorado, according to KUTV.

The dead were identified as:

Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, of the U.S. Forest Service; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona, of the U.S. Forest Service; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama, of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

All told, the fires have burned about 28,000 acres.

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KUTV quoted a U.S. Forest Service employee as noting, “Fire is the only natural disaster we ask men and women to stand in front of and stop.”

“While we are often successful, sometimes the power of fire overtakes us, despite our best efforts and safest decision making. As we see so much criticism online about how we do our jobs, please remember our ultimate goal is to get every firefighter home safely,” the Forest Service employee said. “To our fallen comrades, we’ll take it from here.”

All of southwestern Colorado is in a state of severe to extreme drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported last week.

“Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will spread uncontrollably and could be very destructive,” a weather service warning said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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