Breaking: Conservative Legend Rush Limbaugh Has Died at Age 70

By Joe Setyon
Published February 17, 2021 at 10:23am
Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70, according to his wife, Kathryn.

The conservative icon had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous. And the hardest working person I know,” Kathryn Limbaugh said Wednesday at the beginning of the radio show that her husband hosted for more than three decades, according to journalist Andrew Lawton.

“From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives, and on the radio.”

“Rush encouraged so many of us to think for ourselves. To learn and to lead. He often said it did not matter where you started or what you look like, as Americans we all have endless opportunities like nowhere else in the world,” she also reportedly said.

“On behalf of the Limbaugh family, I would personally like to thank each and every one of you who prayed for Rush and inspired him to keep going. You rallied around Rush and lifted him up when he needed you the most,” Kathryn Limbaugh reportedly added.

“In Rush’s honor, may we all continue Rush’s mission in our individual lives and communities. I know all of you listening are terribly sad. We all are. I’m terribly sorry to have to deliver this news to you. God bless you Rush. And God bless our country.”

Rush Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis last February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. He said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

Last July, the 70-year-old said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But in October, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results showed the cancer that had been stymied was growing once again, according to a transcript of his remarks posted on his website.

Limbaugh had played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988.

The show itself has earned a variety of awards and honors, helping earn Limbaugh a place in the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

In a December broadcast, he shared a message about living in the shadow of death.

“Every day remains a gift. You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did,” he said.

“And there will probably be, down the road, similar type days where I will need to take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is a deputy managing editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







