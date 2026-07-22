Guitarist for Journey Hits Bruce Springsteen as 'Annoying, Bitter Old Man' Who Should 'Shut Up'

Jonathan Cain, the longtime keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for the iconic rock band Journey, ripped left-wing musician Bruce Springsteen during a recent interview.

Cain called “The Boss” an “annoying, bitter old man” who should stay out of politics.

The rocker made the remarks during an appearance on the “Tom Barnard Podcast.”

While the interview was recorded in May, Cain’s comments only began to go viral this week.

“We’re blessed to live where we live,” Cain told the podcast. “And I’m obviously a conservative.”

Cain also admitted that he used to share political views with Springsteen.

“I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I just couldn’t go there anymore,” he said.

He added that celebrities should focus on their craft instead of trying to influence their fans.

“Guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up,” Cain said. “Honestly, shut up, Bruce. Him and who’s the other one? Robert De Niro.”

Cain added, “I mean, who cares, guys? Really? Do your art.”

The veteran musician said he keeps his own conservative and Christian views off the stage.

“I just don’t think it’s cool to have celebrities going there. It’s a bad look,” he said.

“And, Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he’s just annoying. He’s an annoying, bitter old man,” he said.

He added, “I mean, stop it, really. You were ‘born in the USA,’ weren’t you, dude? So, act like it.”

Springsteen has married his left-wing politics to his music for years.

In May, he called President Donald Trump “racist, incompetent [and] treasonous” while introducing a song at a concert in Washington, D.C., The Hill reported.

At the same show, Springsteen defended illegal immigrants facing deportation and led the crowd in chants of “ICE out now!”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.