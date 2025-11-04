BREAKING: Dick Cheney, Vice President to George W. Bush, Dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, died at age 84 on Monday, his family announced Tuesday morning.

Cheney died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from his family obtained by CNN’s Alayna Treene.

He died surrounded by his wife, Lynne, and his daughters, Liz and Mary.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025,” the family’s statement read.

“He was 84 years old.”

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” they said.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.”

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country,” the statement continued.

They added that he encouraged them “to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country,” the family said.

“And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Cheney was active in American politics and national security for decades before being tapped as the running mate of then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush in 2000.

He had previously served as secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush.

