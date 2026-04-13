BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Has Announced His Resignation from the US House of Representative

Things just went from very bad to far worse for Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell — who will no longer be able to call himself a member of Congress.

Swalwell, once a leading contender in the 2026 race for California governor, suspended his campaign Sunday night following multiple reports alleging he had committed sexual assault against various unnamed women.

On Monday, Swalwell took things a step further, announcing his resignation from Congress.

This comes just after Swalwell’s fellow Democrats had been making the rounds on various Sunday news shows calling for his expulsion.

BREAKING: Facing a potential expulsion vote, Eric Swalwell has announced he is resigning from Congress. pic.twitter.com/wDVeSss8FE — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) April 13, 2026

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgement I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” the statement from Swalwell read.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong.

“But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

The allegations levied against Swalwell are varied.

A Friday article from the San Francisco Chronicle claimed that an unnamed woman who formerly worked as an aide to Swalwell accused him of sexually assaulting her twice while she was intoxicated.

CNN then dropped its own bombshell report, citing three other unnamed women who accused Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited messages of a sexual nature.

Swalwell has repeatedly denied the allegations.

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