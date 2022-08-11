Breaking: FBI Under Attack as Armed Man Tries Breaking Into Bureau Building, Shots Fired

Law enforcement exchanged fire with a suspect who allegedly tried to breach an FBI building on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued the unidentified man after he sought to enter the FBI Cincinnati field office in Kenwood, Ohio, and fired a nail gun at law enforcement authorities, according to WLWT-TV.

The man was also armed with a rifle, the outlet reported.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

After the initial confrontation in the building, the man fled in a vehicle. Multiple shots were reportedly fired by the suspect and law enforcement during the ensuing chase.

Potential threat at the FBI Cincinnati headquarters. FBI says the suspect was armed but the kind of weapon isn’t confirmed. Suspect took off north on I-75. A scene has developed in Clinton County. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/tWD6pA8CF5 — Michael Carnevale (@VideomikeWLWT) August 11, 2022

The suspect exited his vehicle after traveling northbound on Interstate 71.

Police established a perimeter around a cornfield after the man fled on foot.

The suspect reportedly fired on law enforcement from the cornfield.

Attack on the FBI building in Cincinnati:

Interstate I71 North is shut down after suspect drove toward Waynesville Ohio. Unconfirmed reports say his now firing at police from a corn field.https://t.co/BDibMb2If5 pic.twitter.com/gLmgpmlVuT — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) August 11, 2022

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency indicated that the suspect is equipped with body armor.

Law enforcement in a police helicopter noted that the man had blood on his “right thigh area,” according to the News Journal.

FBI negotiators arrived at the scene of an apparent standoff near the cornfield.

The man’s motives were unclear as of Thursday morning.

The FBI received criticism this week over a raid on the residence of former President Donald Trump.

The Mar-a-Lago raid was reportedly spurred by a document dispute between the former president and the National Archives.

