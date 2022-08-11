Share
News

Breaking: FBI Under Attack as Armed Man Tries Breaking Into Bureau Building, Shots Fired

 By Richard Moorhead  August 11, 2022 at 10:25am
Share

Law enforcement exchanged fire with a suspect who allegedly tried to breach an FBI building on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued the unidentified man after he sought to enter the FBI Cincinnati field office in Kenwood, Ohio, and fired a nail gun at law enforcement authorities, according to WLWT-TV.

The man was also armed with a rifle, the outlet reported.

Trending:
Trump Getting Ultimate Revenge After Raid - Eric Reports Record-Breaking Support in Just 24 Hours

After the initial confrontation in the building, the man fled in a vehicle. Multiple shots were reportedly fired by the suspect and law enforcement during the ensuing chase.

The suspect exited his vehicle after traveling northbound on Interstate 71.

Police established a perimeter around a cornfield after the man fled on foot.

The suspect reportedly fired on law enforcement from the cornfield.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency indicated that the suspect is equipped with body armor.

Related:
Trump Attorney Speaks Out on What She Saw During Mar-a-Lago Raid: 'The Government Seems to Be Out of Control'

Law enforcement in a police helicopter noted that the man had blood on his “right thigh area,” according to the News Journal.

FBI negotiators arrived at the scene of an apparent standoff near the cornfield.

The man’s motives were unclear as of Thursday morning.

The FBI received criticism this week over a raid on the residence of former President Donald Trump.

The Mar-a-Lago raid was reportedly spurred by a document dispute between the former president and the National Archives.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Breaking: FBI Under Attack as Armed Man Tries Breaking Into Bureau Building, Shots Fired
Watch: Insane Moment Firefighters Battle 2 Engulfed Teslas and Erupting Ammo at House Fire
Hunter Biden Arrives at Resort Island with Joe for Summer Vacation - He's Under DOJ Investigation
Eric Trump Gives Inside Look at What the FBI Outrageously Did During KGB-Style Raid: It's Worse Than You Think
Trump Skewers NY AG Letitia James from Inside Her Own Office After He's Called In for Deposition
See more...

Conversation