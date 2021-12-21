Share
Former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, left, has filed a restraining order against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, left, has filed a restraining order against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: Gen. Flynn Files Restraining Order Against Pelosi

 By Abby Liebing  December 21, 2021 at 10:46am
Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor for the first few weeks of the administration, has filed a complaint to stop a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The complaint notes that the subpoena, which would demand information and testimony from Flynn, was issued without legal authority.

Flynn is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop the subpoenas from being enforced until a court can adjudicate the legality of the subpoenas.

The filing stated that Flynn had no part in organizing, speaking at or participating in the rallies, protest or incursion that took place on Jan. 6, 2020.

The filed complaint named all nine members of the Select Committee as defendants, as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

See the filed complaint and filed motion below.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




