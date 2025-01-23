Breaking: House OKs Laken Riley Act - Next Stop, Trump's Desk

The Laken Riley Act is heading to the desk of President Donald Trump after the House on Wednesday gave final Congressional passage to the bill.

The bill, which Trump supported as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration, would be the first for him to sign in his second term as president.

The bill toughens penalties on illegal immigrants who commit crimes such as theft, according to NBC.

The vote in the Hosue was 263-156, with 46 Democrats joining every single Republican to support the bill.

On Monday, the bill passed the Senate 64-35, with 12 Democratic votes.

I applaud today’s passage of the Laken Riley Act in the House of Representatives and eagerly await President Trump’s signature. I am relieved that this young lady and her family will receive a small token of justice through this legislation. I will never stop fighting to end… pic.twitter.com/BOAcgIKcBc — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2025

Riley was murdered in February 2024 when she went out jogging near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was convicted of kidnapping, assaulting and killing Riley.

Ibarra had several interactions with law enforcement before Riley’s murder, but was never reported to immigration authorities. That disconnect formed the impetus for the bill.

The new law requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain illegal immigrants charged with or arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

🚨 WATCH: My floor speech in support of the Laken Riley Act 🚨 Laken Riley would be alive today if it wasn’t for the border invasion enabled by Joe Biden and the Democrats. This bill can’t be passed fast enough, so it can go straight to President Trump’s desk and get signed… pic.twitter.com/Dd3ATwDMkL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 22, 2025

“It’s bittersweet,” Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, who sponsored the bill, said. “For a young lady that wanted to dedicate her career and her life to saving lives, now her name will live on forever and it will save lives.”

“This legislation would simply say that we have to detain some of the worst people that are here illegally,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said, according to CBS.

The bill had been proposed last year. It passed the House, but languished in the Senate, which had been controlled by Democrats until November’s election handed Republicans the majority.

Collins told Fox News that the election helped send a message to Congress.

“Nothing ever happens in this town up here until the American people demand it,” he said.

“And they have been screaming at the top of their lungs for something to happen to fix the border problem,” he said.

JUST NOW: The House has passed S.5–The @RepMikeCollins Laken Riley Act. This bill ensures ALL CRIMINAL ILLEGALS like Laken Riley’s murderer will be arrested, detained & eventually REPATRIATED. S.5 will advance to the President’s desk & BECOME LAW. 156 DEMOCRATS STILL VOTED NO. pic.twitter.com/Hd138m6lR3 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 22, 2025



During Senate debate on the bill, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa noted that it was common sense, according to ABC.

“Illegal migrants shouldn’t be here in the first place,” he said.

“Everybody knows that it is against the law to enter the United States without our permission. Even so, if they come here violating our law, they hurt and kill an American, the federal government must prioritize their detention and deportation,” he said.

