Breaking: Mitch McConnell Injured in Senate Fall - EMTs on Site, Possibly Bleeding

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly fell and cut his face after the Republicans’ weekly conference lunch at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“McConnell, 82, was treated by EMTs in his Senate office after the scrape, but his successor calmed nerves minutes later to announce the GOP leader was on the mend,” the New York Post reported.

“He is fine. He is in his office,” incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota later told reporters.

EWTN’s Erik Rosales added that sources said that McConnell “got a minor cut to his face and sprained his wrist… not expected to go to the hospital right now.”

Update: @LeaderMcConnell got a minor cut to his face and sprained his wrist… not expected to go to the hospital right now. Source says was walking from lunch to the senate floor. @EWTNNewsNightly pic.twitter.com/Qd5UfiPl1M — Erik Rosales (@ErikRosalesNews) December 10, 2024

The Post reported that McConnell has been coy about whether he will seek re-election in 2026 for his senate seat.

The Kentuckian announced his departure from his role as Senate Republican leader earlier this year, a post he has held since 2007, making him the longest-serving leader in the upper chamber from any party in U.S. history.

In July, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking mid-sentence during a weekly Republican leadership news conference.

He then appeared unstable on his feet, prompting Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa to reach out and place her hand on his back.

NBC News reported that McConnell was released in late March from a rehabilitation facility, where he had been for more than week following a fall that resulted in him suffering a concussion.

