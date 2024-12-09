Share
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10.
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: Joni Ernst Announces Game-Changing Decision on Pete Hegseth

 By Randy DeSoto  December 9, 2024 at 3:40pm
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa announced Monday that she will now be supporting Pete Hegseth through the confirmation process to become the next secretary of defense.

Ernst had been perhaps the most prominent Republican holdout in backing President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee.

“I think for a number of our senators, they want to make sure that any allegations have been cleared, and that’s why we have to have a very thorough vetting process,” Ernst told Fox News.

However, on Monday after a meeting with Hegseth, she said in a statement, “I appreciate Pete Hegseth’s responsiveness and respect for the process. Following our encouraging conservation, Pete committed to completing a full audit of the Pentagon and selecting a senior official who will uphold the roles and value of our servicemen and women, based on quality and standards, not quotas.”

“As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources,” the senator added.


Hegseth described the meeting he had with Ernst as “very good,” saying they connected on a number of issues as combat veterans who want what’s best for the military.

Will Joni Ernst still be primaried in 2026?

Last week NBC News ran a story based on 10 anonymous sources, who either currently work or formerly worked for Fox News, who said Hegseth drank alcohol in excess at times.

Hegseth refuted the allegation during an interview with Megyn Kelly, arguing people should “check the tape” regarding whether he was ever drunk or hung over on air.

Kelly noted, “I did see every single member of ‘Fox & Friends’ … go on the air and say, ‘This is BS.’”

Hegseth further committed that if he should become secretary of defense, he will view it like a combat deployment and not drink at all while in office.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
