Share
News

Breaking: Netanyahu Announces Israel Will Take Over Gaza

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2025 at 12:45pm
Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel will completely reoccupy the Gaza Strip.

When asked by Fox News host Bill Hemmer if Israel plans to take control of all of Gaza, the prime minister responded, “We intend to.”

Netanyahu explained the purpose will be to ensure Israel’s security by removing the terrorist group Hamas then pass it to civilian governance “that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”

Hemmer followed up, questioning if Israel’s plan is to control the Gaza Strip as it did 20 years ago, before pulling out in 2005 in a peace deal that only resulted in the territory becoming a base of operations for Hamas.

“Well, we don’t want to keep it,” Netanyahu answered.

“We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life,” he continued. “That’s not possible with Hamas.”

Netanyahu went on to argue that Hamas wants civilian deaths and a “starvation policy” that prevents aid from getting to the people.

Do you support Israel's decision to take over Gaza?

In February, President Donald Trump proposed a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip in order to remove Hamas and redevelop the land for peaceful purposes.

Related:
Hamas Sparks Anger by Releasing Disturbing Hostage Video

He called for Gaza’s residents to be resettled in surrounding countries like Egypt and Jordan, so the unexploded munitions can be removed, and the site leveled and rebuilt from the ground up. The residents could then return and be among those who repopulate Gaza.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Netanyahu Announces Israel Will Take Over Gaza
Fact Check: Will Taxpayers Be Paying $200 Million for Trump's New White House Ballroom?
Anti-Trump London Mayor Invites President to Tour His City's Mosques, Attend a Pride Parade In Resurfaced Clip
Apple's Tim Cook Says Trump's Responsible for Massive $100 Billion Apple Investment in US, Hands Trump Gorgeous Gift Made in Kentucky
Ghislaine Maxwell Cleared Trump During DOJ Interview: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation