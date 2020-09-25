Breaking: Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Livestream

Former Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, the father of GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, appeared to suffer a medical emergency during a live interview on Friday.
Paul, 85, was speaking about the economy with The Liberty Report when he appeared to become distressed.
The interview was quickly ended.
Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported on Twitter that Paul has been hospitalized.
“Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons,” wrote Pergram.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2020
A volley of social media posts quickly wished the former GOP House representative well:
pray for Ron Paul
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 25, 2020
Praying for Ron Paul!
God protect that great man!
— Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 25, 2020
Prayers up for Ron Paul
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 25, 2020
Sending every single ounce of love in my whole entire heart to one of my absolute heroes since forever, @RonPaul, right now.
— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 25, 2020
Please say prayers for Ron Paul. He just had a stroke on air. Heartbreaking to watch.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020
Pray for Dr. Ron Paul.
He just had a stroke.
🙏🏻
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 25, 2020
Ron Paul is a man of peace, hope he recovers from whatever it appears he experienced
— Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) September 25, 2020
Paul gained a loyal following when he ran for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2012.
That nomination ultimately went to current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, but Paul’s popularity, especially among fiscal conservatives, has never waned.
This is a developing story. The Western Journal will provide updates as they become available.
