Breaking: Roseanne Back on Air with New TV Gig

A comedian that the left simply can’t stand is making a comeback.

Roseanne Barr will appear in a stand-up comedy special exclusive to Fox Nation, the streaming service of the Fox News media family.

In a Fox Nation news release provided to The Western Journal on Tuesday, the network promised to return Roseanne to audiences across the United States.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said of the development.

“Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans.

“We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the FOX Nation catalog.”

“A Roseanne Comedy Special” is set for a release in the first quarter of 2023.

Roseanne started her entertainment career as a standup comedy performer before the first run of her sitcom “Roseanne” began in 1988, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Fox Nation promised an event with Roseanne’s signature irreverence for politically correct woke pieties.

Will you watch Roseanne's comeback? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (25 Votes) No: 17% (5 Votes)

“The one-hour special will feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits,” the streaming service pledged.

ABC canceled a 2018 revival of Roseanne’s self-titled popular sitcom following an insensitive tweet on the part of the comedian and actress.

Barr apologized for her tweet, agreeing to leave her own show in order to save the jobs of the cast and crew of the production.

Statement from Barr regarding the spinoff: “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from #Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” https://t.co/rVWB6vSPAQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 22, 2018

Roseanne has suggested that former first lady Michelle Obama played a role in her ouster from ABC.

The comedian has pointed to her use of sleep medication as spurring an offensive tweet about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Barr portrayed a Trump supporter in the 2018 reboot of her hit sitcom, drawing the ire of progressive leftists who refuse to tolerate any depiction of Americans who defy their political ideology.

The comedian and actress has won four Emmys, three Golden Globes and a Peabody Award over the course of her career in entertainment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.