Share
Commentary
The main entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California.
Commentary
The main entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California. (hapabapa / Getty Images)

New Netflix Kids Movie Slammed as 'One of the Most Satanic Inversions'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 18, 2026 at 8:54am
Share

Netflix posted a trailer for “Steps,” an animated film due Nov. 20, and asked, “Think Cinderella’s stepsisters were the villains? Think again.”

Ali Wong voices Lilith, the “misunderstood” sister who steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand, wrecks the ball, and still gets billed as the one who deserves a happily ever after.

Joel Berry called the pitch one of the most satanic inversions in recent kids’ fare.

Others on X said the same thing in fewer syllables: Invert reality. Good is evil. Evil is good.

This is not a new trick. It is the only trick left.

Do you have a Netflix subscription?

Hollywood has spent a decade rehabilitating every monster except the ones in the mirror. The witch is empowered. The wolf had a hard childhood. The stepsisters were just misunderstood girls in a toxic home.

Cruelty is recast as insecurity. Envy is recast as justice. The girl who scrubbed the floors becomes the problem the camera has to solve.

Moral relativism always starts as a joke. Then it’s a lesson. Then it’s the only lesson.

The serpent’s first move in Genesis 3 was not a pitchfork. It was a question. “Did God actually say?” Blur the line. Then erase it.

A children’s fairy tale exists to draw that line in crayon. Cinderella is kind. The stepsisters are cruel.

Related:
Deranged Video: Dem's OK Senate Candidate Storms Into Bedroom Shrieking, Cuts Up Pic of GOP Senator, Pastes Into 'Burn Book'

The slipper fits the girl who suffered, not the girls who piled it on. Children do not need a seminar on “narratives.” They need to know that meanness has a cost and that virtue is not a costume.

Flip that and you have not updated a classic. You have catechized kids into the idea that cruelty is a branding problem.

The timing is not random. The Western Journal reported that Netflix is already sanding the Christian bones out of Narnia — keeping the wardrobe, emptying the Lion.

Same company. Same appetite. Keep the brand. Empty the meaning.

Parents who still think a kids’ movie is just songs and sidekicks are the market. The product is the sermon: There are no villains, only narratives.

Some people will still fall for it because the animation is pretty and Ali Wong is funny.

The playbook is tired. They run it because it works on the tired.

If the stepsisters were the heroes, the story was never about virtue. It was about who holds the camera.

Did God actually say the cruel girls lose?

Netflix’s answer is on the poster. Think again.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




'Moronic,' 'Toxic' Sunny Hostin from 'The View' Is Raked Over Coals by Missing Teen's Friends, Threatened With Court After She Turned Case Racial
Drones in 1952? Pentagon Releases New UFO Videos Showing 'Orbs' and Other Objects
New Netflix Kids Movie Slammed as 'One of the Most Satanic Inversions'
DEI Dies at Starbucks, but Not Before They Have to Pay Big Fine for Discrimination by Race, Sex in Florida
Watch: Jelly Roll 2.0 - Blue Collar Comedy Legend Ron White Attacks TX Republicans - This After Trashing Trump Online
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,