Breaking: Suspect in Custody After Opening Fire at Indiana Middle School, 2 Injured

Exactly a week after a gunman left 10 dead and others wounded in a Santa Fe, Texas, high school, authorities in Indiana say another school shooter is in custody after opening fire at Noblesville West Middle School.

According to developing local reports, two victims were transported Friday morning from the school to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in downtown Indianapolis.

Subsequent updates indicate at least three victims — two students and one adult — were transported to separate medical centers for treatment of unspecified injuries.

#BREAKING: Here's a map showing where the Noblesville West Middle School shooting took place, where the students have been moved (Noblesville HS) and where the victims have been taken (IU Health Methodist – Downtown Indy). #Daybreak8 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/H5umpfXbLy — Brad Maushart (@BraaadWx) May 25, 2018

Police confirmed the victims had been taken to the hospital and their families had been notified. Though specific details about their injuries were not immediately available, two victims were reported to have been admitted in critical condition.

One student reportedly sustained a fractured ankle and was taken to Riverview Hospital.

Multiple tweets from local officials confirmed a suspect had been identified and arrested shortly after the shooting.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

According to a tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, all students at the middle school were evacuated and parents were notified that they could pick them up at nearby Noblesville High School.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

After the students were transferred, one parent told WXIN that authorities placed the high school on “Code Red” lockdown.

Local, state and national elected officials reached out to the community via social media, as has become a painful national tradition, to extend thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the latest school shooting.

Vice President Mike Pence, an Indiana native who represented the state as a congressman and governor, responded on Twitter.

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana," he wrote. "To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett offered a personal response to the school violence.

As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting. We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 25, 2018

"As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting," he tweeted. "We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville."

