Breaking: Suspect in Custody After Opening Fire at Indiana Middle School, 2 Injured

By Chris Agee
May 25, 2018 at 9:08am

Exactly a week after a gunman left 10 dead and others wounded in a Santa Fe, Texas, high school, authorities in Indiana say another school shooter is in custody after opening fire at Noblesville West Middle School.

According to developing local reports, two victims were transported Friday morning from the school to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in downtown Indianapolis.

Subsequent updates indicate at least three victims — two students and one adult — were transported to separate medical centers for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police confirmed the victims had been taken to the hospital and their families had been notified. Though specific details about their injuries were not immediately available, two victims were reported to have been admitted in critical condition.

One student reportedly sustained a fractured ankle and was taken to Riverview Hospital.

Multiple tweets from local officials confirmed a suspect had been identified and arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to a tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, all students at the middle school were evacuated and parents were notified that they could pick them up at nearby Noblesville High School.

After the students were transferred, one parent told WXIN that authorities placed the high school on “Code Red” lockdown.

Local, state and national elected officials reached out to the community via social media, as has become a painful national tradition, to extend thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the latest school shooting.

Vice President Mike Pence, an Indiana native who represented the state as a congressman and governor, responded on Twitter.

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana,” he wrote. “To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett offered a personal response to the school violence.

“As the father of 3 kids, including a daughter in middle school, I know too well the terror every parent faces when they hear the news of yet another school shooting,” he tweeted. “We must continue to push for action that puts a stop to days like this. Indianapolis stands with Noblesville.”

Recently Posted