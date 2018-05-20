SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Breaking: Trump Demands DOJ Open Investigation into Campaign Infiltration

By Jack Davis
May 20, 2018 at 1:08pm

Print

President Donald Trump is fighting back.

In an irate tweet, the president said Sunday he will file an official demand with the Justice Department to examine allegations that his 2016 campaign was infiltrated by the federal government for political reasons.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes — and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted.

There was no official followup to foreshadow the extent of the demand, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump had earlier expressed disgust with the revelation that his campaign was targeted.

Trump also lambasted the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. The probe, which Trump mocked as a “witch hunt,” has spent the past year searching for evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Last week, reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times said a professor who is also an FBI informant met with three Trump advisers during the campaign. The informant was described as a retired American professor with British connections.

Did the FBI spy on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
In at least one interaction, George Papadopolous, who helped Trump in his campaign, was asked about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, the reports said.

RELATED: Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

The Times reported the informant was sent by the FBI to speak with Papadopolous and aide Carter Page because the FBI was concerned about possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said there is a connection between the informant and the Mueller probe, and  until that connection is clarified, Trump should not talk to Mueller.

“What we intend to do is premise it on, ‘If you want an interview, we need an answer to this,’” Giuliani said in an interview published Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said if a paid informant of U.S. intelligence agencies was placed within the Trump campaign, it crosses a “red line.”

“You can’t do this to political campaigns,” said the California Republican, according to Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Nunes said he will not meet with the Justice Department, which has been seeking a meeting with him and Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, until the DOJ turns over documents revealing what the informant told them about the Trump campaign.

“They were trying to get Mr. Gowdy and I to go the Department of Justice for, supposedly, another briefing. We said, look, unless we’re going to get documents … we found out Thursday night they were not going to provide documents, so therefore, we’re not going to go,” Nunes said in a Fox News interview.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, FBI

By: Jack Davis on May 20, 2018 at 1:08pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

santa fe crime scene

Alleged Texas School Shooter Says He Purposely Didn’t Shoot Certain Students

Thomas Phippen

social security

Government Improperly Paid $571 Million in Disability Benefits to People Who Already Had Jobs

Scott Kelnhofer

Report: Inspector General to Announce Obama DOJ Broke Law in Clinton Email Probe

Randy DeSoto

jerry brown, donald trump

Jerry Brown Accuses Trump Of ‘Lying on Immigration,’ Californians Say Otherwise

Chris Agee

A White House Purge Is Reportedly Coming After Leaks Cause Turmoil

Jack Davis

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

Michael Bastasch

Princeton Physicist Explains Real Reason Leftists Use the Phrase ‘Climate Denier’

Ryan Pickrell

KJU Threatens South Korea: Return Defectors if You Want Peace

Recently Posted