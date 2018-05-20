Breaking: Trump Demands DOJ Open Investigation into Campaign Infiltration

President Donald Trump is fighting back.

In an irate tweet, the president said Sunday he will file an official demand with the Justice Department to examine allegations that his 2016 campaign was infiltrated by the federal government for political reasons.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Trump tweeted.

There was no official followup to foreshadow the extent of the demand, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump had earlier expressed disgust with the revelation that his campaign was targeted.

If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal. Only the release or review of documents that the House Intelligence Committee (also, Senate Judiciary) is asking for can give the conclusive answers. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump also lambasted the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. The probe, which Trump mocked as a “witch hunt,” has spent the past year searching for evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Last week, reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times said a professor who is also an FBI informant met with three Trump advisers during the campaign. The informant was described as a retired American professor with British connections.

In at least one interaction, George Papadopolous, who helped Trump in his campaign, was asked about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, the reports said.

The Times reported the informant was sent by the FBI to speak with Papadopolous and aide Carter Page because the FBI was concerned about possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump adviser and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said there is a connection between the informant and the Mueller probe, and until that connection is clarified, Trump should not talk to Mueller.

“What we intend to do is premise it on, ‘If you want an interview, we need an answer to this,’” Giuliani said in an interview published Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said if a paid informant of U.S. intelligence agencies was placed within the Trump campaign, it crosses a “red line.”

“You can’t do this to political campaigns,” said the California Republican, according to Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Nunes said he will not meet with the Justice Department, which has been seeking a meeting with him and Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, until the DOJ turns over documents revealing what the informant told them about the Trump campaign.

“They were trying to get Mr. Gowdy and I to go the Department of Justice for, supposedly, another briefing. We said, look, unless we’re going to get documents … we found out Thursday night they were not going to provide documents, so therefore, we’re not going to go,” Nunes said in a Fox News interview.

