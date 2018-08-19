SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Brennan: Lawyers Contacting Him to Take Legal Action Against Trump

A close-up of Brennan's face.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais In this May 23, 2017, file photo, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials’ security clearances. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By The Western Journal
at 8:15am
Print

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Sunday that he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials’ security clearances.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Brennan said he’s been contacted by a number of lawyers about the possibility of an injunction in the wake of Trump’s move to revoke his clearance and threaten nine others who have been critical of the president or are connected to the Russia probe.

“If my clearances and my reputation as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me it’s a small price to pay,” Brennan said.

“So I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future. And if it means going to court, I will do that.”

Brennan, who served in President Barack Obama’s administration, said that while he’ll fight on behalf of his former CIA colleagues, it’s also up to Congress to put aside politics and step in.

TRENDING: Boothe: Brennan Crying About Abuse of Power, Had To Apologize for Spying on Congress

“This is the time that your country is going to rely on you, not to do what is best for your party but what is best for the country,” he said.

Trump yanked Brennan’s security clearance in a decision last week, saying his behavior since Trump took office had been so “erratic” that he no longer merited a national security clearance. He would not be consulted about foreign affairs, and he was no longer due the professional courtesy a security clearance implied.

And Trump has said he may do the same for nine others, including a Justice Department official whose wife worked for the firm involved in producing a dossier on Trump’s ties to Russia.

An executive order signed in 1995 by President Bill Clinton lays out the process for approving security clearances and describes a detailed revocation and appeal procedure.

Should President Trump have pulled Brennan's security clearance?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Former Obama-era CIA Director Leon Panetta, who also served as defense secretary, said Sunday that Trump must abide by the executive order unless he decides to change or cancel it. Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” he said Trump’s decision to revoke Brennan’s clearance raises questions about whether he followed due process.

Brennan’s legal warning came as other officials joined the growing chorus of critics — now more than 75 intelligence officials — denouncing Trump’s security clearance threats, saying they have a right to express their views on national security issues without fear of punishment.

Retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George W. Bush and Obama, likened it to President Richard Nixon’s use of a political enemies list.

Mullen told “Fox News Sunday” that while he doesn’t agree with Brennan’s decision to criticize the president, the former CIA director has the right to freedom of speech unless he’s revealing classified information.

“It immediately brings back the whole concept of the enemies list,” Mullen said, “and even before that, in the early ’50s, the McCarthy era, where the administration starts putting together lists of individuals that don’t agree with them and that historically, obviously, has proven incredibly problematic for the country.”

RELATED: Louisiana Senator Slams Brennan as a ‘Butthead,’ and He ‘Meant It’

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin agreed with Trump that Brennan’s comments “really did cross a line.”

But, he said, rather than pulling officials’ security clearances, Trump should avoid politicizing the issue and simply deny them access to classified material.

“I don’t want to see an enemies list,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Republican Insurgent Gives Longtime Senate Incumbent an Unexpected Fight

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Randy DeSoto

Elway and KaepernickMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

Elway Reveals He Offered Kaepernick Contract, ‘He Had His Chance’

Nick Givas

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Army General: Brennan Wants To Overthrow Trump’s Government

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.