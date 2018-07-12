SECTIONS
Brett Kavanaugh Seen in Plainclothes, Feeding Homeless

By Chris Agee
July 12, 2018 at 12:36pm
Less than two days after he was tapped by President Donald Trump to fill an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was spotted performing some charity work in the D.C. area.

According to The Daily Caller, the nominee has served on the D.C. Circuit Court for more than 10 years. He also served as both staff secretary and senior associate counsel to former President George W. Bush.

Popular with social conservatives among others, Kavanaugh received significant criticism from Democrats and a few Republicans who fear Trump is attempting to stack the high court with conservatives who will repeal abortion rights.

Despite the controversy surrounding his nomination this week, however, reports indicate Kavanaugh kept his word with a local charitable organization after signing up to help feed the homeless on Wednesday.

TRENDING: GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Images obtained by The Daily Caller show the judge dressed down and standing outside of the Catholic Charities building in the downtown area of the nation’s capital.

The outlet noted that Kavanaugh serves as a volunteer for St. Maria’s Meals, a D.C. program designed to serve hot meals to indigent locals.

Another volunteer confirmed the judge did show up to help feed the poor, making good on a promise he made long before the big news of this week.

Michael Huston wrote that he was there and “can confirm” the reports of Kavanaugh’s participation.

He went on to stress that the judge did not show up in an attempt to sway public opinion after speaking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill following his nomination. With a majority of the Senate needed to confirm him to the Supreme Court, analysts are keeping a close eye on how a handful of possible swing votes appear to be leaning ahead of the hearings.

Dozens of Democratic senators have either stated or implied that they are unlikely to support Trump’s nominee.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., made her case opposing Kavanaugh in a tweet shortly after he was confirmed.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s record as a judge and lawyer is clear: hostile to health care for millions, opposed to the CFPB & corporate accountability, thinks Presidents like Trump are above the law – and conservatives are confident that he would overturn Roe v. Wade,” she tweeted on Monday. “I’ll be voting no.”

RELATED: By the Book

But Huston wrote Kavanaugh’s public service days later “was no mere post-nomination photo op” on the part of the nominee.

“Judge #Kavanaugh signed up a while back to serve on this date,” the volunteer wrote, adding that the judge has volunteered with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington “on several prior occasions” and “chose to keep the commitment” he made for this week.

