'Bring Back God in Our Songs' - Rising Country Music Singer Challenges 'Scared' Music Industry

Country music artist Chase Matthew, known for his passionate vocal performances and the variety of his musical influences, has called on the country music industry to feature God in its songs.

“I think there’s a lot of things that people are scared to talk about, you know?” Matthew said Tuesday during Fox News’ coverage of the Fourth of July celebration.

“God changed my life,” he said.

“I feel like a lot of people just need to take a chance, you know, trust the Lord and see where he can take you,” Matthew said. “And when you do, he’ll put you right where you’re supposed to be. I’m walking proof right now.

“And country music definitely, we definitely need to bring back God in our songs and not run from the fact that the Lord is what built us,” he said.

When a panelist jokingly asked whether Matthew had been sent out to tell him he needed Jesus, the singer said, “Hey, we all need Jesus.”

Matthew, who was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, is a promising newcomer in the music business.

He released his debut album, “Born for This,” and the single “She Loves Jesus” last year. That was followed by his “Come Get Your Memory” album this year.







Before becoming a young music sensation, Matthew’s life was not entirely sunshine and rainbows.

As a teenager, he was not known for making the right choices.

After dealing with the loss of his best friend, Matthew dropped out of high school, turned to drugs and was homeless as a 19-year-old before managing to lift himself up and pursue a country music career, according to CMT.

Matthew signed with Warner Music Nashville in 2022 and now averages over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His first performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville was in March. He and his grandparents stood backstage praying moments before the show started.

Upon stepping into the venue’s spotlight, Matthew told the audience that he hadn’t felt as much anxiety since his high school talent show.







Afterward, he said of his performance, “God’s got a plan, and it’s showing. He is not giving up on us.”

“If you trust God’s plan, he’ll put you exactly where you need to be,” Matthew said, according to CMT. “There’s a lot of people that didn’t want to see me win. They didn’t want to see me succeed. I hope that their dreams come true. For all the people that prayed for me to fail, praying like that don’t make you religious.”

Has country music strayed too far from its roots? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Now he is working to change country music.

“I want to give country music morals again,” the young singer said. “Make sure every decision you make in life that you do it with the full meaning of your heart.”

Matthew’s story is just one of many showing that in times of darkness, there is always light.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.