SECTIONS
News
Print

British PM Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital After COVID Scare

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London on March 4, 2020.Peter Summers / Getty ImagesPrime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London on March 4, 2020. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published April 13, 2020 at 6:35am
Print

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Easter Sunday, a week after he was admitted with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson, who later spent multiple nights in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, credited the hospital’s staff and the country’s National Health Service for saving his life.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.

“The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past,” Johnson said in a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to find words to express my debt,” Johnson continued, before thanking his country’s citizens for adhering to government guidelines regarding social distancing.

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Claims It's 'Possible' That Americans Will Carry 'Certificates of Immunity'

“I want to thank everyone in the U.K. for the sacrifice you have made and are making,” he said. “Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.”

Johnson then individually thanked each of his nurses and attendants, and said his battle against the coronavirus “could have gone either way.”

“We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country.”

Johnson concluded the video message by asking Britons to “remember to follow the rules on social distancing,” before wishing all a “Happy Easter.”

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 27 and was admitted to the hospital on April 5.

He tweeted on the morning of April 6 that he was “in good spirits” and that he had been admitted to the hospital for testing — but his condition worsened later in the day.

RELATED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Taken to Intensive Care as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

The prime minister was moved to the intensive care unit on April 6 after his condition had worsened, according to Downing Street.

The BBC reported Sunday that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently running the government, and Johnson is expected to be sidelined for up to a month.

Johnson will continue his recovery from home at his country estate.

Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also expressed her gratitude over his release on Twitter and thanked the public for its support.

“Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky,” she wrote. “There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she added.


The BBC reported Symonds and Johnson are expecting a child in the coming months.

As of Monday, more than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.K. with more than 10,000 deaths reported, according to John’s Hopkins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Michelle Obama Joins with Congressional Democrats in New Push for Mail-In Voting
Coach Jim Harbaugh: Pandemic Should Open Our Eyes to 'Horrendous' Nature of Abortion
Washington Field Hospital Dismantled, Didn't See a Single Patient
British PM Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital After COVID Scare
Video Shows Cops Ripping Man from Bus, Reportedly for Not Wearing Face Mask
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×