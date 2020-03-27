SECTIONS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in London on March 25, 2020.Matt Dunham / APBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in London on March 25, 2020. (Matt Dunham / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 27, 2020 at 4:23am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson, 55, said Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” involving a high temperature and a persistent cough.

“I’ve taken a test that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

The conservative leader remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s positive test comes at the end of a week when he effectively closed down much of the British economy and introduced strict curbs on people’s day-to-day movements in an attempt to stem the march of the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.

“The way we will get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you have heard so much about,” he said. “And the more effectively we comply with those measures, the faster our country can come through this epidemic and the faster we’ll bounce back.”

As well as thanking everyone in the public services for their “amazing national effort,” Johnson also praised everyone who is staying at home.

“That’s the way we’re going to win,” he said.

The government said that if Johnson is unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will replace him.

Johnson has met in person with some senior ministers and officials this week and has appeared at news conferences alongside his top medical and scientific advisers.

Earlier this week, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

