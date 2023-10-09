CBC’s Director of Journalistic Standards and Practices and Public Trust just stuck his foot in his mouth in a big way.

George Achi purportedly sent an email to CBC journalists instructing them to stop calling Hamas “terrorists.” I didn’t realize these animals deserved “sensitivity.”

Where was it when they slayed hundred of innocent Israeli civilians or maimed, raped, and dragged off countless more? I guess that doesn’t matter to Achi or the CBC. “They may be terrorists, but don’t call them such” is obviously the thinking.

We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to: 1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

According to the Toronto Sun, Achi stated, “Do not refer to militants, soldiers or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story.”

Achi goes on to caution reporters in the same memo about how they must continue that same sensitivity when quoting sources who speak about Hamas’ actions in the media. The superior nature and undue courtesy extended to Hamas by CBC’s instructions could be translated as support for the terrorist organization.

According to the National Review, Chuck Thompson, the Head of Public Affairs for CBC, stated, “As was made clear in the email you saw, CBC News attributes the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘terrorism’ to authorities, politicians and other officials who use these terms. There is no ban on these words. However, we ourselves avoid declaring specific groups terrorists, in line with the policies of many reputable news organizations and agencies around the world.”

Who Hamas butchered doesn’t matter. Nor does it matter that the CBC made no exception in other cases. This includes the Air India bombing as it did the trial of a man earlier in the year believed to be part of the Neo-Nazi terrorist group.

These all freely received the label of terrorists or terrorist acts. But Hamas? CBC is hiding behind its “commitment to accuracy, balance, and fairness” in not doing the same, according to the Toronto Sun.

It doesn’t matter that Hamas was formally labeled a terrorist organization by the Canadian government under Jean Chretien in 2002. Or that it hasn’t changed that designation since.

It also doesn’t matter what you see in front of your eyes that leads you to formulate the word “terrorism” on your lips. Political correctness trumps the slaying and bombing of innocent people.

It’s this type of warped thinking that has caused journalists at CBC to receive the shocking instructions that they did. The memo was verified by these same journalists as well as a representative from the CBC.

It makes you think that Hamas must have some big friends in the establishment media. Which leads me to suspect that they also do in their government and probably ours too.

Let’s consider the timeline from when President Joe Biden gave Iran $6 billion. Then compare it to the unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

The kid gloves the CBC journalists have been asked to wear in relation to Hamas aren’t any different than those our own establishment media have been donning since Biden took office.

Numerous commentators are complaining that The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian are all masking the gravity of the attacks by Hamas on Israel. No surprise here.

“Anyone who spends five minutes browsing the headlines of NYT, WaPo, WSJ and Guardian has no idea,” journalist Yascha Mounk wrote on social media Saturday morning, according to the National Review.

Another well-known social media personality, Hen Mazzig also came out against the BBC for their latent coverage of the massacre.

6 hours after Hamas launched a war on Israel, nationwide massacre of Israeli families, kidnapping Jewish mothers and babies, execution of young Jewish women, this is what the media can come up with? pic.twitter.com/pDkDWbKQhk — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Calling a terrorist organization by any other name is an absolute disgrace. At the same time, it also shines a light on who the real terrorists are as well as the larger game at hand. “Sympathy” has become our path to global tyranny. It may just have the United States fighting two wars at the same time very soon. Mark my words.

