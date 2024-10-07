Fox News Viewers Credited with Saving Ill Helene Victim Who Was Minutes from Dying

As Tropical Storm Milton escalates into what is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane that will hit the gulf coast of Florida this week, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues. And so do the incredible stories of American’s fortitude in helping each other.

Fox News recently interviewed Mistie Cogbill on “Cavuto Live.”

The Black Mountain, North Carolina, resident originally appeared on the network to discuss the devastation and need in her state, including the need for generators, which sparked an outpouring of support from viewers.

According to Cogbill, one resident in particular was on the brink of death after her first interview. And had it not been for a very dedicated hospice nurse, as well as vigilant Fox News viewers, that resident wouldn’t have gotten the generator required to provide the lifesaving oxygen needed.

“When I first came on to Fox, we received so much support. We received a load of generators. And this week we heard from a hospice nurse who did not leave her patient and stayed while they were trying to figure out what to do and trying to get oxygen that they needed and got a call to the church and that she didn’t think that her patient would make it for the next hour,” Cogbill said.

But God delivered through a Fox News viewer, who reached out to get the generator to the required location.

“And so the donated generator was able to get there from … specifically from what some of your viewers sent to the church. And they got the generator within 30 minutes of that patient passing away,” she continued.

She then reminded the audience that every donation — large of small — counts.

“And it is just so helpful. We just want everyone to know that every little bit helps, even if it’s just on the individual level.”

Have you donated to Helene relief efforts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And we know that there are cracks in the system, and they are definitely going to show up during this. But we really need … people to know that this region is strong and that we can get through this with support,” Cogbill said.

It is hard to overshadow the disappointment of the Biden administration’s response for help. But these stories are doing it.

And so is Fox News, which continues to remind us of how powerful and lifesaving responsible journalism can be. This amid its competitors who don’t seem to have a truly compassionate bone in their body.

For establishment media, it’s all about pushing the Democratic agenda and driving ratings, even when it’s clear that America has a government that demonstrates that it cares for everyone else but its own people.

Fox News has lent a restorative hand in a way only it seems to have chosen to do.

Two hundred twenty-four people have lost their lives due to the devastating hurricane, and many more are still missing.

According to Fox News, “Helene has now become the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the U.S. mainland in 55 years.” And right around the corner is another.

With the government’s recent announcement that the coffers are empty, outreach from the people is more important than ever.

That $750 of government assistance to the people in need will now need to go farther, no doubt. What a tragic situation our nation has been placed in at the hands of the Biden-Harris administration.

Maybe the illegal immigrants can lend the nation’s citizens some cash.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.