Hamas Leader Explains Reasoning Behind Deadly Prisoner Captures Underway in Israel

A leader of the Palestinian Islamist terrorist group Hamas is explaining the militant organization’s strategy in taking hostages after a surprise attack on Israel.

Saleh al-Arouri bragged of Hamas’ ability to capture Israeli military personnel in a Saturday interview with Al-Jazeera.

“We managed to kill and capture many Israeli soldiers. The fighting is still on.”

The Hamas deputy chief claimed that the captives would be used in a bid to ransom prisoners held by Israel.

“Our detainees in [Israeli] prisons, their freedom is looming large,” he said.

“What we have in our hands will release all our prisoners. The longer fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners will become.”

WARNING: The following social media posts contain graphic images that some readers will find upsetting.

⚡️🇮🇱🇵🇸 Hamas publishes footage of an assault on an Israeli army base in Kfar Az❗️ The footage shows abandoned military equipment, bodies of IDF soldiers & 4 female soldiers captured by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/xdtLeyBjFq — Zagonel (@Zagonel85) October 7, 2023

Israel detains 4,449 Palestinians in its prison system on “security” grounds, according to B’Tselem, a leftist nonprofit group based in Jerusalem. Another 850 were being held for being in Israel illegally, the group stated.

Not all of the captives taken in the raids are Israeli military personnel.

Hamas’ kidnapping of Israeli civilians could have an even darker motive than prisoner exchange negotiations.

Women captives could be subject to deliberate sexual attack, according to the Israel War Room, a pro-Israel nonprofit based in the United States.

Hamas seems to have kidnapped mostly women. It has already been confirmed that Hamas fighters are using rape as a weapon of war. There must be no mercy for these barbarians. https://t.co/ICTubV3k0B — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 7, 2023

Terrorists have also released videos featuring them transporting Israeli women and children captured in the attacks.

Israeli women and children captives being carted into Gaza by Islamist Hamas terrorists this morning. Don’t be surprised if the Palestinians pay a heavy price for these crimes. #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/HtQN50MHP3 — 🇮🇱 David Ha’ivri 🤠 دافيد هعفري (@haivri) October 7, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his nation was “at war” after the surprise attack, pledging a decisive response targeting Hamas’ home territory in the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel.

