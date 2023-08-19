Chris Peluso, a popular actor in numerous Broadway and London productions, died suddenly this week.

He had just turned 40 in July.

No cause of death was given for Peluso, according to Today.

He had taken a break from his acting career to pursue treatment for a psychiatric disorder, the outlet reported.

“Peluso became a famed understudy on Broadway, covering The Balladeer in the Tony-winning revival of the ‘Assassins,’ Louis and Nicolas in Elton John’s ‘Lestat,’ and Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Don Kirshner — all three leading male roles — in ‘Beautiful The Carole King Musical,'” Today reported.

Playbill called him “a beloved co-star and collaborator to many” and said his Broadway credits also included the role of Sky in “Mamma Mia!” and Fiyero in many touring companies of “Wicked.”

He also had many leading roles in London, appearing in “The Woman in White,” “Death Takes a Holiday,” “Show Boat,” “Miss Saigon” and a U.K. tour of “Funny Girl.”

The musical theater department at the University of Michigan, where Peluso attended, posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, “The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” the post concluded.

Very sad to hear the news that Chris Peluso has died at the age of 38 On top of all his Broadway credits, he entertained London & regional audiences in a number of musicals inc Miss Saigon, Death Takes a Holiday, Show Boat & Funny Girl. Our condolences to his family & friends pic.twitter.com/ZTdqv3UuAM — Musical Theatre Review (@MusicalTheatreR) August 17, 2023

A GoFundMe appeal in 2022 explained Peluso’s recent absence from theater marquees.

“[A]s many probably don’t know, Chris suffers from schizoaffective disorder,” the organizers wrote. “This diagnosis has resulted in Chris experiencing debilitating paranoia, which has kept him from performing in recent years.

“In recent months, the paranoia has consumed him to the extent that he is unable to work any job and has had to leave his wife and young child and return to America to seek treatment.”

That fundraising campaign raised more than $25,000 before it was ended.

In an update to the appeal dated Nov. 30, Peluso thanked donors for their generosity and said he had completed inpatient treatment at a facility in Tennessee.

“I’m able to hold down a job again and even began taping some auditions,” he reported. “It’s going to be a life long process of going to therapy and working with doctors but I’m so much better than I was before treatment.”

An earlier postscript by Peluso to the GoFundMe appeal quoted Peluso as saying, “Hopefully this helps bring some awareness to how so many suffer from mental illness in silence.

“You never know what someone may be going through. Be kind to each other.”

Peluso is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, and two young children: a daughter, Aria Li Gomes-Peluso, and a son, Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso, Playbill reported.

