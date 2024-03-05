Share
News
Sports

Broncos to Ditch Russell Wilson, Leaving Team with Largest Dead Cap Hit Ever

 By Randy DeSoto  March 5, 2024 at 5:59am
Share

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that the team is releasing quarterback Russell Wilson to become a free agent.

The nine-time Pro Bowler came to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 on a five-year, $242.6 million deal.

The team’s decision to release him will come with an NFL record $85 million dead cap, which is the amount of money the team must pay by contract with Wilson after releasing him from the roster, according to Bleacher Report.

Trending:
Federal Court Gives Texas Huge Win to Help Fight Illegal Immigration

The previous high was for quarterback Matt Ryan at $40.53 million, when the Atlanta Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts, CBS Sports reported.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came in not far behind at $40.31 million when he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023.

The Broncos said in a statement, “We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year. On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency,” the team added.

Wilson had two disappointing seasons with the Broncos, who finished the 2023 season 8-9, and failed to make the playoffs.

Can Russell Wilson still be a starter in the NFL?

That had been an improvement from the 2022 when the team went 5-12, last in the AFC West, as Bleacher Report noted.

In his last season with the Broncos, Wilson threw 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. His pass completion rate was 66 percent, making the 35-year-old’s overall stats similar to his time with the Seahawks.

However, the Broncos benched him for the last two games of the season, replacing him with Jarrett Stidham.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters on December 27 that his team needed to “get a spark offensively.”

In 2014, Wilson led the Seahawks to victory in the Super Bow with a win over the Broncos.

The Seahawks returned to the big game the following year, but lost narrowly to the New England Patriots.

Wilson posted a statement on X on Monday, saying, “Broncos Country, Thank you!”

Wilson wrote that he thanks Jesus “for breath in the good times and the bad times. He always gets the glory!”

Related:
Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson's Career May Be Over After Broncos Make Roster Move

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” he wrote. “God’s got me. I’m excited for what’s next.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Broncos to Ditch Russell Wilson, Leaving Team with Largest Dead Cap Hit Ever
SCOTUS Rules for Trump in Colo. Ballot Case, Dems' Next Move to Disqualify Him Might Take Place After Election
End Times? Recent War Developments in Israel May Hold the Key, Bible Experts Say
Democrats Plotting to Decertify a Trump 2024 Victory? What You Need to Know
Why Leftists Hate Christianity: It's 'Kryptonite' to Marxism, Filmmakers Say
See more...

Conversation