Brother of Mollie Tibbetts Honors Her with Incredible Moment During HS Football Game

Scott Tibbetts has not spoken to the media since authorities found the body of his older sister, Mollie, in an Iowa cornfield.

But he did plenty of talking with his performance on the football field Friday night as he led Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School to a victory.

Tibbetts started at quarterback. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. He also recovered a late-game onside kick as B-G-M defeated Lisbon 35-24.

During the game, the B-G-M players wore patches on their uniforms with the initials “MT,” according to KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids.

In BGM-Brooklyn's first game of the season, Scott Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother, scored three touchdowns in the first half as BGM defeated Lisbon 35-24

Scott Tibbetts pointed skyward after throwing his first touchdown pass, the report said.

His sister’s body was found Tuesday. She had been missing since July 18.

Illegal immigrant Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Des Moines Register sports reporter Mark Emmert provided some background about the game.

“Scott Tibbetts decided last night to play today and led the Bears to a 35-24 win at Lisbon,” he tweeted.

Scott Tibbetts nearly missed BGM's season opener on Friday, just days after learning his sister was murdered. But the younger brother of Mollie Tibbetts managed to suit up for the Bears and led them to victory.

“The coaches tried to keep things as normal as possible but could see the strain on their players’ faces this week. Tonight, there were plenty of smiles and hugs after the game. A big B-G-M contingent on hand. Nice moment for that community,” he added.

"The coaches tried to keep things as normal as possible but could see the strain on their players' faces this week. Tonight, there were plenty of smiles and hugs after the game. A big B-G-M contingent on hand. Nice moment for that community. Will have story in Sunday Register."

The funeral for Mollie Tibbetts, who was 20 at the time of her murder, will be held Sunday in Brooklyn, the Iowa town where she lived.

The funeral will be held at the B-G-M high school gym.

The Iowa medical examiner ruled that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.”

Rick Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Rivera’s motive was not clear.

“I can just tell you it seems that he followed her and seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day and for whatever reason, he chose to abduct her,” Rahn said.

