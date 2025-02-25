Alarming Details of Broncos Coach's Alleged Attack on Police Officer - Outrageous Treatment of Law Enforcement

Share
Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite takes the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Lass Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt / AP)

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2025 at 8:41am
A Denver Broncos coach is accused of punching a Denver police officer in the face after being told he could not park his vehicle where he had left it.

Outside linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite was charged with felony assault in connection with the Sunday incident, according to the Denver Post.

Police alleged that Wilhoite parked his 2021 Ford Bronco in a drop-off lane at the Denver International Airport at about 2:09 p.m. on Sunday. He then left the vehicle unattended.

Upon his return, he was told by a uniformed Denver officer that he could not park his vehicle there and leave it unattended. The incident then escalated.

Wilhoite twice told the Denver officer to, “Shut the [expletive] up,” an affidavit said.

Wilhoite closed in on the officer and “bumped his chest” into the officer, the affidavit said.

The officer returned the shove, leading to Wilhoite reportedly punching the officer in the face.

Will Wilhoite end up being fired over the altercation?

After the officer fell, Wilhoite returned to his car and was hit with a Taser. Wilhoite was momentarily shocked then drove away, the affidavit said. He was later arrested.

The officer injured his jaw and knees in the incident, the affidavit said.

During a Monday appearance in Denver County Court, Magistrate Arnie Beckman chided Wilhoite

“These are routine, everyday interactions that thousands of people get through successfully at the airport without assaulting a police officer,” Beckman said.

“That a routine, everyday encounter turned violent is concerning to the court,” he said.

Wilhoite posted bail Monday and was released.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Broncos said in a statement, according to NBC.

Wilhoite, 38, joined the Broncos in 2023, according to KUSA. He played for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, ending his playing career in 2017.

He was a special teams assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and a defensive assistant coach for the Saints in 2020. Wilhoite was a linebacker coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and 2022.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
