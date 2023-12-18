Share
News

Brutal Irony: Accused Armed Robbers Caught After Alleged Getaway Vehicle Is Stolen, Police Say

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2023 at 10:48am
Share

A Colorado incident offers a 21st-century take on the concept of honor among thieves.

On Saturday, a check-cashing business in Commerce City was victimized, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The post recounted the more prosaic circumstances of the robbery.

Trending:
Eric Swalwell's Own Words Come Back to Bite Him Amid Hunter Biden Move That Could Prove Costly

“After three armed and masked individuals robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco just before 11am, officers infiltrated the area and quickly chased down and arrested two of the three suspects,” the post said.

“The investigation is ongoing. We are relieved no one was injured,” the post said.

“We can’t make this stuff up,” the department said in response to a reply to the post.

Brutal Irony: Accused Armed Robbers Caught After Alleged Getaway Vehicle Is Stolen, Police Say

A poster on Facebook using the name Alyssa Culler noted,  “I mean… criminals aren’t generally smart.”

A poster using the name Nichole Magub said clearly training was not all it should have been

“Apparently, one didn’t know their assignment. Getaway driver role… stay in car, keep car running, watch for popo AND DON’T let getaway car GET STOLEN,” the poster wrote.

Related:
Store Owner Makes Robber Who Shouted 'Happy Holidays' While Releasing Bear Spray Instantly Regret Decision

The suspects are believed to be under the age of 18, a representative of the police department told KUSA-TV.

Police did not identify the suspects or release information about the suspect who got away.

Police also offered no information about the identity of the individual who took the potential getaway car.

The representative said no charges had been filed, but that felony-level charges were likely.

The story of a car being stolen from robbery suspects made the rounds, with the BBC discussing the “Shakespearean-like coincidence of robbers getting robbed at the scene.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Brutal Irony: Accused Armed Robbers Caught After Alleged Getaway Vehicle Is Stolen, Police Say
Biden Is Worried About His 2024 Chances and He Took It Out on Staffers Behind Closed Doors: Report
'Brutally Desecrated': Destruction of Giant 9-Foot Menorah Prompts Hate Crime Probe
FBI Targeting of Catholics Went Beyond Single Office, Redacted Documents Show
Poll Shocker: 51% of Gen Z Think Israel Should be 'Ended and Given to Hamas'
See more...

Conversation