Brutal Irony: Accused Armed Robbers Caught After Alleged Getaway Vehicle Is Stolen, Police Say
A Colorado incident offers a 21st-century take on the concept of honor among thieves.
On Saturday, a check-cashing business in Commerce City was victimized, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
The post recounted the more prosaic circumstances of the robbery.
“After three armed and masked individuals robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco just before 11am, officers infiltrated the area and quickly chased down and arrested two of the three suspects,” the post said.
“The investigation is ongoing. We are relieved no one was injured,” the post said.
“We can’t make this stuff up,” the department said in response to a reply to the post.
A poster on Facebook using the name Alyssa Culler noted, “I mean… criminals aren’t generally smart.”
A poster using the name Nichole Magub said clearly training was not all it should have been
The suspects are believed to be under the age of 18, a representative of the police department told KUSA-TV.
Police did not identify the suspects or release information about the suspect who got away.
Police also offered no information about the identity of the individual who took the potential getaway car.
The representative said no charges had been filed, but that felony-level charges were likely.
The story of a car being stolen from robbery suspects made the rounds, with the BBC discussing the “Shakespearean-like coincidence of robbers getting robbed at the scene.”
