Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, confronts Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, confronts Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace Greeted with Loud Boos from NASCAR Fans at First Race Since Suspension

 By Richard Moorhead  October 31, 2022 at 5:52pm
This guy might be the most disliked driver in NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace’s return to the racing track was met with a loud round of boos.

Wallace was competing at NASCAR’s Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday.

The driver was returning from a one-week suspension.

“Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs),” writer Jeff Gluck tweeted.

Wallace was suspended for physically attacking rival Kyle Larson, according to NASCAR.

Wallace grew enraged with his competitor after a collision that wrecked both of their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a post-race apology for the cheap shot attack, Wallace apologized to his corporate sponsors and NASCAR fans, declining to offer a specific apology to Larson himself.

Larson himself expressed his doubts that he’d receive an apology from Wallace.

Wallace is most known for a 2020 faux controversy in which he claimed a garage door pull rope was actually a hangman’s noose. Wallace, who is black, rushed to call the rope a “straight-up noose” at the time — only for an FBI investigation to conclude the item was a garage pull, no more.

This isn’t even the first time that the professional victim has exploded at his NASCAR driver peers before. Wallace took a cheap shot at the Christian faith of another driver who was involved in a collision with him just months after the noose pull in 2020.

Wallace has earned every last one of the Martinsville boos.

It seems as if his own bush league conduct has accelerated from lying, to personal attacks, to physical assault.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation