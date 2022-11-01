Bubba Wallace Greeted with Loud Boos from NASCAR Fans at First Race Since Suspension

This guy might be the most disliked driver in NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace’s return to the racing track was met with a loud round of boos.

Wallace was competing at NASCAR’s Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday.

The driver was returning from a one-week suspension.

“Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs),” writer Jeff Gluck tweeted.

Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs). pic.twitter.com/wti0kneWC1 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 30, 2022

Wallace was suspended for physically attacking rival Kyle Larson, according to NASCAR.

Wallace grew enraged with his competitor after a collision that wrecked both of their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

@BubbaWallace in @McDonalds sponsor gear attacks Asian American NASCAR pilot Kyle Larson:pic.twitter.com/jdKjzk8Ld2 — 🇺🇸 christopher lee 🇺🇸 (@spicoli_69) October 17, 2022

In a post-race apology for the cheap shot attack, Wallace apologized to his corporate sponsors and NASCAR fans, declining to offer a specific apology to Larson himself.

Larson himself expressed his doubts that he’d receive an apology from Wallace.

Kyle Larson says he felt good this week, no effects from the accident Sunday. He has not talked nor texted with Bubba Wallace. Larson: “I don’t expect an apology for anything. I’m all good on my end.” pic.twitter.com/ytpb2qwKut — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 22, 2022

Wallace is most known for a 2020 faux controversy in which he claimed a garage door pull rope was actually a hangman’s noose. Wallace, who is black, rushed to call the rope a “straight-up noose” at the time — only for an FBI investigation to conclude the item was a garage pull, no more.

This isn’t even the first time that the professional victim has exploded at his NASCAR driver peers before. Wallace took a cheap shot at the Christian faith of another driver who was involved in a collision with him just months after the noose pull in 2020.

Wallace has earned every last one of the Martinsville boos.

It seems as if his own bush league conduct has accelerated from lying, to personal attacks, to physical assault.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.