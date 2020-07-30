SECTIONS
Bus Carrying Mike Pence Involved in Crash

By Joe Setyon
Published July 30, 2020 at 9:57am
Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a traffic accident Thursday when the Trump campaign bus he was traveling on got into a minor crash.

Pence was on the way to to Greensburg, Pennsylvania, when the accident occurred, according to KDKA-TV.

Journalists reported that the vice president was uninjured.

“The accident happened on a sharp curve along a narrow stretch of road in Allegheny County, and a reporter traveling with Pence reported seeing a dump truck with a scraped-up fender,” The Hill reported.

An anonymous official described the incident to The Hill as a “minor fender bender.”

“VP has transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with dump truck driver whose driver’s side fender was swiped by the bus,” pool reporter Elizabeth Crisp of Newsweek tweeted.

“I personally saw the driver of the truck get out and yell in the middle of the street before moving a nearby parking lot to talk to authorities. He was NOT happy.”

Roughly 15 minutes after the first crash, though, a pair of police officers on motorcycles were involved in another accident in which their bikes went down, according to the New York Post.

Journalists reported seeing Pence getting out of the limousine and talking to the officers following the second incident.

“Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do!” Pence tweeted later Thursday.

The vice president was on the way to the Greensburg Police Department for a “Cops for Trump” event when the accidents occurred, KDKA reported.

He was also scheduled to tour the Guy Chemical Company in Somerset.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







