After an X Post criticized Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for the government program to build electric vehicle charging stations, Buttigieg responded, leading to a back-and-forth between him, Donald Trump Jr., left, and Elon Musk, center.
After an X Post criticized Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for the government program to build electric vehicle charging stations, Buttigieg responded, leading to a back-and-forth between him, Donald Trump Jr., left, and Elon Musk, center. (Leon Neal / Getty Images ; Brandon Bell / Getty Images ; Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

Buttigieg Tries Fact-Checking Elon and Don Jr. on EVs, Ends Up Humiliating Himself Instead

 By Randy DeSoto  November 29, 2024 at 4:30am
Outgoing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tried to fact-check Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk on the astronomical cost of electric vehicle charging stations being installed by the Biden administration, but he only proved their point in the process.

GOP Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio posted on X over the weekend, “Pete Buttigieg will leave his post as Transportation Secretary having spent $7.5 BILLION to build 8 EV charging stations.”

“His legacy will be squandering billions on something nobody wants, while millions struggle to afford the things they need,” Rulli added.

Trump responded to the congressman’s post writing, “Does not seem like a great return on investment… but hey he checked a woke box so it’s totally worth it.”

Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to hold a Cabinet-level position.

Prior to being picked by President Joe Biden to lead the Transportation Department, he had been mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Buttigieg replied to Trump’s post, asserting, “The tweet you quoted is false.”

Will Trump finally bring an end to the EV madness that has been pushed on America for years?

Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, then jumped in the fray, encouraging the transportation secretary, “Well, please post the rebuttal. Then, Community Notes will take care of the rest.”

“To start with, $7.5B has not been spent, nor anything like that. That’s the entire program budget for the NEVI [National EV] program, which is to help build out a national charging network by 2030,” Buttigieg wrote.

“Secondly, there are chargers now operational in nine states (which does not mean 9 chargers, to be clear). These are only the first handful though. Most are to be built in the 2nd half of the decade,” he continued.

Democratic Voters Show Who They Want to Run in 2028: Republicans Should Be Thrilled

“Third, in this program the chargers are built by the states, not the federal government. And while it takes time to get a novel multi-billion dollar program going across 50 states, the states are on track,” Buttigieg argued.

He then provided a link with further information about the NEVI program.

Musk replied, “This is helpful to understand.”

It’s not clear whether Musk meant his response slightly tongue-in-cheek.

USA Today did a fact check last month of the claim that only a handful of stations had been built since the infrastructure bill passed in the fall of 2021.

“As of Oct. 11, there were 20 stations with 81 operational charging ports in nine states built with National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds, a spokesperson for the Federal Highway Administration” told the news outlet.

Buttigieg had mentioned the nine states in his post above, but he neglected to say it was only 20 charging stations — or whatever the small total is now.

USA Today added, “[T]hose numbers are expected to grow as there are plans underway in 33 states for a total of 3,320 charging ports across 830 charging stations.”

The ultimate goal of the NEVI program is to someday cover all 50 states, according to the website Buttigieg shared.

For now, let’s just take $7.6 billion allocated and divide it by the current plans to build 830 stations, that’s over $9 million per station.

Now compare that to the cost of putting in a Tesla supercharging station, which is reportedly roughly around $250,000 to $300,000.

Obviously, there can be other costs involved, such as acquiring use of the land, etc., but that at least gives a sense of the wide disparity in cost between the government building charging stations with taxpayer money and the private sector doing so.

And that is to say nothing about the fact that the legislation was passed in 2021, and three years later only 20 stations have been built.

So Trump and Rep. Rulli are right: The American taxpayers are not being served well by the NEVI program.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation