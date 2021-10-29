Bystanders Film, Do Nothing as Punk Punches Woman in Face on NYC Subway

Subways and metros can be some of the strangest places on our planet. With thousands of different people cramming into cars every day, there is bound to be some chaos. The New York City subway is famous for the strange sights you will see on any given day. It is the perfect place to see human nature on display.

Today, the New York subway hit a new low as a man punched a woman in the face and everyone standing around did nothing to stop him. Instead, the bystanders just stood watching, ignoring or filming it.

A video taken by a bystander began with the man screaming in the woman’s face, “Say it to my face now! Tell me to take a chill pill! Say the word, ‘chill pill.’”

She said “chill pill,” and he responded to her with a sock in the face. He then launched into a tirade, yelling and cursing at her (somewhat nonsensically).

“I’m dealing with my f***ing kids, you understand? Mind your business,” he said.

Still, the people standing all around just looked on and did nothing.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

The bystander who posted the video explained in the post that the man was angry when he got on the train with his kids.

“All she said was he needs a chill pill & his kids repeated it to him and it was just up from there,” the bystander wrote on the post.

The New York Police Department told the New York Post that it is investigating the assault.

While seeing someone socked in the face is shocking and sad, what’s even worse is watching everyone on the train hardly react. No one rushed to help the woman, or restrain the man. General apathy was the reaction.

Apparently, the days of men, or anyone, coming to the aid of an assaulted woman are gone. But this should come as no surprise.

Our culture has neutered men to this point. Feminism has told men that women are strong and capable and they don’t need protection. It would be suppressive and sexist to act like a woman needed help. But this completely misses the point of why men protect women.

Men do not protect women because women are weak. Men protect women because they think women are important.

So when a woman gets hit in the face and not a single man helps, it means that they don’t think that woman is important. Every man on that train couldn’t have cared less about that woman. If they cared about her as a person in the slightest, they would have done something.

But this failure of men, this apathy and lack of care, is simply a symptom of a bigger problem: Our culture has devalued human life.

Is good masculinity failing in our society? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Whether it’s through killing a life in the womb, or by refusing to engage with someone who has a different opinion, our culture is actively teaching individuals that it is fine to disrespect human dignity and the importance of human life. This comes from a rise in the belief in individualism.

Individualism preaches that the most important thing in the world is you. Your personal existence is of ultimate importance. But everyone else’s life is second to yours.

So in light of this being our cultural gospel, no one should be surprised that a woman got punched on the subway this week.

Why would anyone go out of their way to help her? Her life does not matter to anyone but her. She is not important, or so our culture has told us.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.