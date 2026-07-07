Watch: UK 'Enforcement Officers' See Alleged Immigrant Kick Brit Off His Bicycle, Then Assist Attacker's Escape

It’s an everyday occurrence in the United Kingdom for native Brits to be treated like second-class citizens in their own country.

After footage from an altercation from Birmingham, England, began circulating social media platform X on Thursday — in which a white young man was arrested for the crime of being assaulted by three black alleged assailants — more footage has come to light depicting a similar scene as a man on a bicycle was kicked to the ground and his alleged assailant walked away without a care in the world.

The footage in question was posted to X on Sunday without a great deal of context.

According to the account responsible for sharing it, “an immigrant kicked a passing man off his bicycle, but the police helped the perpetrator escape, which is causing a stir abroad.”

Daily Dot reported on the altercation Monday. The outlet only speculated about the exact location of the exchange, but did note that these are not police officers. They are TravelSafe Support and Enforcement officers, as indicated by their uniforms.

Bus News explained their duties as follows: “TSEOs are specifically trained to provide a safe, reassuring, and authoritative presence on public transport. Their efforts involve safeguarding, as well as targeting young individuals involved in criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, while also combating gender-based violence to make customers and staff feel safer on bus networks.”

In the footage, a man ran up to the cyclist and jump kicked him. The cyclist takes a fall, immediately getting up and grabbing his knee, which was apparently injured.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

In Großbritannien🇬🇧 hat ein Immigrant einen vorbeifahrenden Mann von seinem Fahrrad getreten, doch die Polizei hat dem Täter zur Flucht verholfen, was im Ausland für Aufregung sorgt. Das Video ist als Beweis sehr klar… pic.twitter.com/HTxAHxEGx5 — Fine (@Finefinchen123) July 5, 2026

The TSEOs held the cyclist back, as he clearly wanted to confront the alleged assailant who was walking the other direction.

Whatever a TSEO could have done, it was certainly more than this.

Per Bus News, in one instance, TSEOs detained a passenger on a bus for hurling racial abuse at a child.

If they can detain someone for words, why not detain the man in the footage?

He showed no urgency in making his escape. He knew the system functions to his benefit.

As the footage would indicate, a white man was targeted by a non-white man who was not held accountable.

That’s typical for anyone with any authority in the U.K. Violence is acceptable as long as there are no accusations of racism.

The British once prided themselves on a high-trust culture, but trust in the civilized world is a fragile thing.

Leftist notions of justice and policing — which is centered on enforcing the laws harshly against some people and ignoring those from supposed victim classes — have smashed it to pieces.

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