C-SPAN Caller Humiliated After Conservative Journalist He Accused of Trying to 'Bring Back Jim Crow' Turns the Tables

Daily Caller senior editor Amber Duke perfectly turned the tables on a Democrat who called in to a C-SPAN show and tried to accuse her outlet of being racist.

John from Plainfield, New Jersey, said his question to Duke on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Sunday was, “Why we, as African Americans, should trust conservative media and Donald Trump?”

“I just don’t think ya’ll fair, and I personally feel that you want to bring back Jim Crow,” he asserted.

“Will you ever do a story in the black community or talk to black leaders that you might not agree with to find some common ground?” John questioned.

Daily Caller Senior Editor @ambermarieduke joins @cspanwj 🚨 JOHN (CALLER): “I personally feel that you want to bring back Jim Crow….” DUKE: “I would pose a question back to you: what is it about the Daily Caller that makes you think we’re trying to ‘bring back Jim Crow’?”… pic.twitter.com/mD6CuZ2UWf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2025

Duke responded, “We absolutely have covered stories in the black community, and I would pose a question back to you: What is it about the Daily Caller that makes you think we’re trying to ‘bring back Jim Crow?’ Because, as you can imagine, that’s a pretty heavy accusation.”

John answered that the outlet’s coverage of diversity, equity and inclusion topics would be one example, and suggested the Daily Caller should be covering that Trump wants to close the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture.

Washington Journal host Kimberly Adams interjected at this point, telling John, “The president hasn’t said that he’s planning to shut down the African American history museum.”

Do you ever watch C-SPAN? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Those rumors are going on,” the Democrat caller answered.

John obviously has drunk the Kool-Aid that Democrats have been serving for the past decade about Trump and Republicans being racist. But it’s actually the Democrat Party that has that history.

Joe Biden built much of his 2020 campaign on the hoax that Trump had called white supremacists “very fine people” in the aftermath of the Charlottesville, Virginia, riot in August 2017.

Trump was saying that there were good people on both sides of the debate regarding whether a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee should have been taken down. Some felt the monument was a piece of heritage that should be remembered, marking a defining moment in the nation’s history, with the Civil War and the end of slavery.

Trump actually said just the opposite, telling reporters, “So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”

Biden and the Democrats also went full tilt into the argument that Georgia was engaged in “Jim Crow 2.0” by changing its voting laws in 2021 to strengthen voter ID requirements.

But former Federal Elections Commission member Hans von Spakovsky reported that quite the opposite was true.

A survey conducted by the University of Georgia after the 2022 midterms found more blacks than whites responded that their voting experience was easier or the same as in 2020.

“Over 19% of black voters said their voting experience was ‘easier’ and 72.5% said there was ‘no difference,’ for a total of 91.6%. That compares to 13.3% of white voters who said they had an ‘easier’ experience in 2022 and 80.1% who said they saw ‘no difference,’ for a total of 93.4%,” von Spakovsky wrote.

Further, the number of early voters for the election broke the state’s midterm record. By the way, The Daily Caller accurately reported in 2021 that Georgia’s election law changes were not Jim Crow 2.0.

So John and others like him should read conservative media more, if they really want the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.