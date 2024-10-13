The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is taking a slightly different approach to her offseason than most of her peers.

While many WNBA stars continue to play more basketball in the offseason, collecting checks in foreign leagues (and sometimes sparking international prisoner swaps), Clark will be plying her trade in two wildly different arenas: public speaking and golf.

Most WNBA players ‘play overseas to get better’ Caitlin Clark ‘let me try my hand at going pro at golf’ 😂😂😂🫶 pic.twitter.com/KByIQmk980 — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣ 👑 (@LeLaker) October 7, 2024

According to the Associated Press, Clark — the standout rookie who almost single-handedly turned around the historically moribund Indiana Fever franchise this past season — will compete in The Annika pro-am come November.

The AP described the tournament as the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour, and it will take place in Belleair, Florida.

As the name of the event suggests, the tournament is hosted by legendary Swedish female golfer, Annika Sörenstam.

But it won’t just be her skill on the links that Clark will test out that weekend, as she’s also slated to be a speaker at the Women’s Leadership Summit, which will be hosted at the Belleair-based Pelican Golf Club.

(The leadership summit takes place a day before the tournament.)

“I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said, per the AP.

The precocious Fever star added: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

After her Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs in a physical series against the Connecticut Sun, Clark had joked about becoming a pro golfer — for as long as the Indiana weather would allow.

Florida — which has its own (deadly serious) weather issues to deal with currently — could be the site of Clark’s latest accomplishment, but there’s little doubt the 22-year-old would rather be playing in the WNBA Finals, which began Thursday.

One thing Clark fans are clamoring for?

Much in the way that Clark’s supernova popularity caused some WNBA teams to shift to their NBA counterpart’s arena to accommodate the fans, the Fever star’s fans are hoping that LPGA officials will reconsider broadcasting The Annika pro-am.

Caitlin Clark will be playing in Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am this November As of right now now there are no plans for the event to be streamed, hopefully interest in the event can change that. pic.twitter.com/zDJitAGnTB — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 7, 2024

The Annika is slated to take place Nov. 13, with Clark’s appearance at the leadership summit being on Nov. 12.

