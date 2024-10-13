Share
Sports
News
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever huddles with teammates before playing the Connecticut Sun in Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 25.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever huddles with teammates before playing the Connecticut Sun in Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 25. (Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark Trying Out a Different Sport with Stellar WNBA Rookie Season in the Rearview

 By Bryan Chai  October 13, 2024 at 12:00pm
Share

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is taking a slightly different approach to her offseason than most of her peers.

While many WNBA stars continue to play more basketball in the offseason, collecting checks in foreign leagues (and sometimes sparking international prisoner swaps), Clark will be plying her trade in two wildly different arenas: public speaking and golf.

According to the Associated Press, Clark — the standout rookie who almost single-handedly turned around the historically moribund Indiana Fever franchise this past season — will compete in The Annika pro-am come November.

The AP described the tournament as the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour, and it will take place in Belleair, Florida.

As the name of the event suggests, the tournament is hosted by legendary Swedish female golfer, Annika Sörenstam.

But it won’t just be her skill on the links that Clark will test out that weekend, as she’s also slated to be a speaker at the Women’s Leadership Summit, which will be hosted at the Belleair-based Pelican Golf Club.

(The leadership summit takes place a day before the tournament.)

Will Caitlin Clark do well in The Annika?

“I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said, per the AP.

The precocious Fever star added: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

After her Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs in a physical series against the Connecticut Sun, Clark had joked about becoming a pro golfer — for as long as the Indiana weather would allow.

Florida — which has its own (deadly serious) weather issues to deal with currently — could be the site of Clark’s latest accomplishment, but there’s little doubt the 22-year-old would rather be playing in the WNBA Finals, which began Thursday.

One thing Clark fans are clamoring for?

Related:
Celebrating XX Day: Watch This Upstart Apparel Company Take a Direct and Savage Shot at Nike

Much in the way that Clark’s supernova popularity caused some WNBA teams to shift to their NBA counterpart’s arena to accommodate the fans, the Fever star’s fans are hoping that LPGA officials will reconsider broadcasting The Annika pro-am.

The Annika is slated to take place Nov. 13, with Clark’s appearance at the leadership summit being on Nov. 12.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Caitlin Clark Trying Out a Different Sport with Stellar WNBA Rookie Season in the Rearview
Jets Make Another Big Coaching Change Amid Controversy Surrounding Robert Saleh Firing
Trump Drops Major Announcement Regarding His Daughter During Detroit Speech
Star QB Addresses the Rumors He Got His Coach Fired After Alleged Demotion Chatter
Kamala Harris' Attempt to Pander to Male Voters on Late Night TV Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation