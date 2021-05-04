News
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner attends the opening of Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling on Feb. 4, 2020 in Century City, California. Jenner released his first campaign ad seeking to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Caitlyn Jenner Attacks California's Lockdowns in First Campaign Ad

Erin CoatesMay 4, 2021 at 1:28pm
Caitlyn Jenner criticized California’s lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic in his first campaign ad to become California’s next governor if a recall election takes place in the fall.

The former Olympic decathlete, who changed his name to Caitlyn after publicly announcing he identified as a transgender woman in 2015, released his first campaign ad on Monday.

“California was once the envy of the world. We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here,” he said.

“Yet, career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream.”

Jenner pointed out the American dream has been closed or shuttered in the past year because of the pandemic.

“The government is now involved in every part of our lives,” he continued.

“They’ve taken our money, our jobs and our freedom.”

He said California needs a “compassionate disrupter” and that he will work “to save California.”

“This past year has redefined our career politicians as elitists, and the people of California as the warriors, the kings and the angels,” Jenner said.

Jenner said he would fight for those who were forced to struggle through the past year, including parents who had to juggle work and their child’s education, business owners who had to close down, pastors who were separated from their church congregations and more.

Jenner announced his candidacy on April 23 along with a statement that said paperwork to take on Newsom had been filed and more information about a gubernatorial bid would follow in the coming weeks.

Jenner slammed Newsom for the state’s high taxes and coronavirus restrictions.

“This isn’t the California we know,” Jenner said in his April statement. “This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.”

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” Jenner said. “I’m in!”

Newsom has not commented on any of the candidates seeking to unseat him in an almost-certain recall election. The governor criticized the recall effort as being “partisan” on Twitter last month.

A special election has not yet been scheduled, but recall organizers previously announced their petition to force a new vote had surpassed the minimum signatures required to trigger the process.

Erin Coates
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
